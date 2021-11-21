 League of Legends Worlds 2022 host cities announced - Dexerto
League of Legends Worlds 2022 host cities announced

Published: 21/Nov/2021 22:30 Updated: 21/Nov/2021 22:57

by Andrew Amos
Image of the Worlds trophy
Riot Games

Worlds 2022

League of Legends Worlds 2022 will be returning to North America, with Riot revealing the four host cities of the championship dotted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico. It’s the first North American continental tour at Worlds.

The League of Legends World Championship is returning to North America in 2022 for the first time since 2016. The USA, Canada, and Mexico will play host to the best players in the world as they fight it out for the Summoner’s Cup.

The four host cities were announced on November 21.

  • Play-Ins: Mexico City, Mexico
  • Groups and Quarterfinals: Madison Square Garden in New York City, USA
  • Semifinals: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada
  • Finals: The Chase Center in San Francisco, California

The tour of Canada and Mexico marks the first time Riot has taken Worlds on a multi-country journey across North America. Previous editions have focused solely on the United States.

EDward gaming lifts Summoner's Cup after winning LoL Worlds 2021
Clive Rose for Riot Games
Worlds 2021 was record-breaking, with League of Legends’ top event reaching over

“The momentum behind League of Legends Esports has only continued to grow since the last time we hosted Worlds in the U.S. in 2016. We’re thrilled to bring the full scale of our global sport back to North America,” Naz Aletaha, Riot’s Global Head of LoL Esports said.

It also comes after Worlds 2021, hosted in Europe, broke viewing records during the five-game final between China’s EDward Gaming and Korea’s DWG KIA. It peaked at over 4 million non-Chinese viewers, according to Esports Charts.

24 teams will qualify for the major event from 12 regions across the world. The dates for League of Legends Worlds 2022 are yet to be announced.

