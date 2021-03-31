How to watch AT&T Annihilator Cup: Stream, schedule, players - Dexerto

AT&T is putting up $300,000 in prize money for the Annihilator Cup, a 5-week event featuring some of the biggest streamers and played across Apex Legends, CS:GO, Halo, Mortal Kombat, and Among Us.

This is AT&T’s first-ever livestreamed gaming event, kicking off on April 2. The Telecom company, which also owns WarnerMedia, has launched its own Twitch channel, which will broadcast the Annihilator Cup over five weeks.

Some of the big names confirmed for the event include shroud, Mizkif, Tommey, LIRIK, Yassou, PvPx, and Emiru. There will also be some of the best in business hosting and casting, including Goldenboy, Chris Puckett, and Pansy.

How to watch AT&T Annihilator Cup

You can catch all the action on AT&T’s new Twitch channel, embedded below.

AT&T Annihilator Cup Schedule

The tournaments will run every Friday, starting at 1pm PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST.

April 2: Apex Legends

April 9: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

April 16: Mortal Kombat 11

April 23: Halo 3

April 30: Among Us

Format

5 games over 5 weeks, with 20 players competing. Each week, the top contestant will win $5,000 (AT&T is dubbing this ‘5Gs’), and the overall winner at the end of the Annihilator Cup will net the top prize of $100,000.

Based upon their performance in each game, the players will earn points for the leaderboard, and after 5 games, the competitor with the highest total score wins.

Apex Legends

The first week of competition takes place on Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends, starting on April 2 at 1pm PT.

Players are split into 10 teams of two for a duos competition, playing a 2-hour kill race. The top 2 teams will then play a 1-hour kill race to decide the winner.

Win: 10 points

Top 3: 6 points

Top 5: 3 points

Kill: 1 point

Annihilator Cup players

Shroud

Yassou

Mizkif

Bnans

LIRIK

Emiru

Elspeth

Fl0m

Tommey

Rated

PVPx

Sydeon

Alexia Raye

Jake’n’Bake

Emz

GoldGlove

KingGeorge

KEEOH

KelseyDangerous

Talent

Host: Goldenboy

Apex Legends: Bravo & GlitterXplosion

CS:GO: Pansy & Potter

Mortal Kombat 11: Tasty Steve & RIP

Halo 3: Puckett & Gaskin

Among Us: BallaTW & HelloKellyLink

AT&T says that this tournament is part of “its commitment to powering and empowering the gaming and esports communities by providing the products, services and platforms they need to create meaningful connections.”

The company is already involved with a number of esports brands, including 100 Thieves, as their official 5G and Fiber Innovation sponsor. They also sponsor Cloud9’s Valorant White roster, an all-women team. They also ran the AT&T Unlocked Games, an all-women game development competition.