Company behind EXCEL, LCO and Spitfire going public on London stock exchange

Guinevere Capital, an investment company behind several major esports properties, are set to list themselves publicly on the London Stock Exchange, allowing members of the public to buy shares.

Guinevere Capital are investors in British organization EXCEL ESPORTS, they manage Cloud9’s Overwatch League franchise London Spitfire, they work with ESL on the Oceanic League of Legends circuit LCO, and they own and operate two esports facilities.

The company have now entered a proposed deal with a UK-based shell company, Highway Capital Plc, that would see them go public on the London Stock Exchange should the deal be completed.

Current esports properties on the LSE include Guild Esports, which is co-owned by former footballer David Beckham, and operations company Gfinity.

The proposed transaction would include a round of fundraising for Guinevere, allowing them to continue to grow the portfolio of companies they back and make more investments — including an expansion into the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

The investment company operate in the UK through EXCEL and Spitfire but also have major ties to the Oceanic region. As well as being behind the LCO alongside ESL, their portfolio includes an esports facility in New Zealand’s national stadium Eden Park and an esports performance center in Australia’s Sydney Cricket Ground.

That’s a wrap for the inaugural year of the #LCO! Congrats @pce_gg on the win & do OCE proud at #Worlds2021. Thanks to everyone who contributed to bringing this competition back from virtual extinction late last year, to now setting records across many different metrics. pic.twitter.com/ZyPp4cNKI2 — Dave Harris (@daveharrisAUS) August 31, 2021

“The LSE is a major global exchange and while we had considered United States and Canada as the location to list, we felt we had built a strong foundation with the UK esports and gaming scene not just through our core portfolio of assets but also previous support of major UK esports franchises,” said Guinevere CEO Dave Harris.

“Each of our assets are at an exciting stage of growth and the LSE offers an efficient way of raising capital to meet our goals for our current assets and to allow us to expand and invest in new organisations and verticals.”