Every public esports company & organization - Dexerto

Esports is a growing industry but some would say that we’re building the plane as we’re flying it, especially since much of what is happening has never been done before. It’s developing on a constant basis and many trends are emerging because of that — one of which is companies in the space listing themselves publicly.

While the majority of the biggest esports organizations are notorious for raising huge amounts of venture capital funds in order to continue their expansions, we’re slowly seeing companies opting to go public instead. They’re effectively selling part-ownership in their business to continue to raise money, fueling further growth.

Some credit Guild Esports, a British esports organization co-owned by famed footballer David Beckham, for illustrating that different paths can be taken. While the likes of Cloud9 and OverActive Media are raising eye-watering amounts privately, Guild chose to go public just months after launching.

With this trend taking form at an interesting pace, it’s worth compiling all of the current esports companies and organizations that have taken the necessary steps to allow retail investors to grab a piece of the pie. We’ve done just that.

Public esports companies and organizations

Allied Esports Entertainment

Company base: United States

Operations: Venues, tournament operations

Trading as AESE on the Nasdaq, Allied Esports Entertainment went public in August 2019 as part of a transaction with Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. They operate an affiliate program for esports venues, the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, the HyperX Esports Studio, and HyperX Esports Trucks in Europe and North America.

Astralis A/S

Company base: Denmark

Operations: Teams

Trading as ASTGRP on the Nasdaq First North Growth and as ASGRF on the OTCQX Best Market, Astralis A/S is a Danish organization that operates teams in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and FIFA. They first went public in Denmark in December 2019 and began dual-listing on the OTC market in April 2021.

Enthusiast Gaming

Company base: Canada

Operations: Teams, media

Trading as EGLX on the Toronto Stock Exchange and as EGLX on the Nasdaq, Enthusiast Gaming are predominantly known in esports for owning and operating Luminosity Gaming, Call of Duty franchise Seattle Surge, and Overwatch franchise Vancouver Titans. They also own over 100 gaming websites, including esports publication Upcomer, and live expo EGLX.

ESE Entertainment

Company base: Canada, Poland

Operations: Teams, infrastructure

Trading as ESE on the TSX Venture Exchange and as ENTEF on the OCTQB, ESE Entertainment have a portfolio that includes competition (K1CK Esports), technology (Virtual Pitstop), OTT and esports infrastracture (WPG), and entertainment (ESE Gaming).

Esports Entertainment Group

Company base: Malta

Operations: Gambling, tournament operations

Trading as GMBL on the Nasdaq, Esports Entertainment Group is an online gambling company that specializes in esports, notably operating the VIE.gg bookmaker and UK-based tournament organizer EGL. They also partner with traditional sports entities such as Kraft Sports and Entertainment to launch competitive gaming tournaments.

The Gaming Stadium

Company base: Canada

Operations: Venues

Trading as TGS on the TSX Venture Exchange, The Gaming Stadium went public in August 2020. They operate a competitive gaming venue in Richmond, British Columbia, that hosts viewing parties, organized events, and coaching. They’re said to have run over 500 events with participation from over 50,000 players.

GameSquare Esports

Company base: Canada

Operations: Agency

Trading as GMSQF on OTC Markets, GameSquare Esports are looking to acquire new companies alongside their current ownership of agency Code Red Esports. The agency has worked with game publishers, esports teams, tournament operators, and publications.

Gfinity

Company base: United Kingdom

Operations: Media, event operations

Trading as GFIN on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM, Gfinity operate in three main sectors. They own and operate a suite of digital media outfits, they enter joint ventures and partner with companies, and they “develop and deliver commercially viable programmes” for games publishers, rights holders, and media organizations.

Guild Esports

Company base: United Kingdom

Operations: Teams

Trading as GILD on the London Stock Exchange, Guild Esports launched in June 2020 and listed themselves publicly in October 2020. Known for their ties with David Beckham, they compete in titles such as Rocket League and Valorant, create content, and are launching an academy system later in 2021. They plan to additionally list themselves on the OTCQB Venture Market.

Modern Times Group

Company base: Sweden

Operations: Tournament operations

Trading as MTG-A and MTG-B on Nasdaq Stockholm, Modern Times Group is a holding company for esports event operators ESL, DreamHack, and DreamHack Sports Games. ESL are best known for competitive events in Counter-Strike and Dota 2, DreamHack host gaming and esports festivals, and DreamHack Sports Games partners with sporting bodies to create esports-adjacent competitions.

Mogul

Company base: Australia

Operations: Tournament operations

Trading as ESH on the Australian Securities Exchange, Mogul have an online tournament platform and host esports events for other companies. They’ve partnered with the likes of Microsoft, esports organization Team Secret, and Southeast Asian esports company Mineski.

Real Luck Group

Company base: Canada

Operations: Gambling

Trading as LUCK on the TSX Venture Exchange and LUKEF on the OTCQB exchange, Real Luck Group operate esports bookmaker Luckbox. They offer markets for sports as well as all of the major esports titles and are fully licensed under the Online Gambling Regulation Act.

Semper Fortis Esports

Company base: United Kingdom

Operations: Teams, management

Trading as SEMP as on the AQSE Growth Market, Semper Fortis Esports quietly launched in 2020 with Atari founder Nolan Bushnell as a board director and made headlines upon going public in April 2021. As well as operating a European Rocket League team, they plan to form partnerships with technology companies, provide business advisory services, and utilize professional footballers as ambassadors.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company

Company base: United States

Operations: Teams, venues

Trading as WINR on the OTCQB market, Simplicity Esports and Gaming own and operate North American esports team brand Simplicity Esports and gaming lounge PLAYlive Nation. They also operate the esports division of Brazilian football team Flamengo, one of the long-term partners in Riot Games’ premier Brazilian competition for League of Legends.

Super League Gaming

Company base: United States

Operations: Tournament operations

Trading as SLGG on the Nasdaq, Super League Gaming aim their services at the amateur and grassroots level of esports. They describe themselves as operating a gaming community and content platform, regularly hosting online competitive events for budding competitors.