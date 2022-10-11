Former G2 CEO Carlos suspended by Riot Games for breaking code of conduct

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Riot Games announced on October 11 that it has suspended former G2 Esports CEO Carlos Rodríguez for breaking rules under their code of conduct section in the LEC rulebook. The founder of the organization stepped down from his role in September.

The Riot ruling outlined how Carlos was “celebrating” with Andrew Tate, who has been kicked off of most prominent social media platforms. Riot cites how the “public press” has called Tate’s views “extremely misogynistic” in its ruling.

Under the suspension, the former G2 CEO can not hold “any managerial or operational position with a team or organization in a Riot-sanctioned competition,” for eight weeks. The suspension, however, begins when G2 Esports put Carlos on unpaid leave back on September 18 and ends on November 13.

Carlos also will be required to take sensitivity and executive training by an independent third party within 120 days of the ruling according to the suspension.

Carlos was suspended for breaking rule 9.2.5

The rule Riot cites as the reason for the suspension is under “Code of Conduct” in the LEC rulebook, specifically in the “Responsibility under Code” section.

Riot Games began its investigation into Carlos on September 19. The announcement says that Carlos presented Riot Games with his statement about his social media posts with Tate, and his ensuing defending of them, on September 27, the day he announced his departure from G2 Esports.

The suspension announcement has over 3,000 responses under it at the time of publishing. The decision by G2 Esports, and now Riot Games, has been controversial online with many defending Carlos or pointing out the situation’s apparent hypocrisy in the esports space.

The former G2 boss also reportedly cost his organization a spot in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour circuit because of the video and ensuing fallout.

Carlos has yet to respond to the ruling publically.