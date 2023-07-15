FaZe Kaysan set to become minority owner of Atlanta FaZe

DJ and music producer FaZe Kaysan is set to become a minority owner of the Atlanta FaZe, sources have told Dexerto.

The creator and streamer, who signed onto FaZe Clan in 2021, is getting more involved in the Call of Duty League after almost two years with the organization.

The move would give Kaysan greater input on the direction of the team and its content.

Since joining FaZe Clan, Kaysan has frequently streamed both GTA RP and competitive COD. Earlier this month, he announced that he had officially signed a contract with Rumble to create content for the alternative platform.

Fans reacted to the move with cautious optimism, with one viewer on the CoDCompetitive subreddit saying: “Hopefully he can help to guide faze’s content in the right direction, but at the very least we should expect a decent intro song.”

