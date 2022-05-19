Esports Awards 2022 to move to Las Vegas, nominations now open

The Esports Awards ceremony will move to Las Vegas this year as Secretlab and Verizon return to sponsor the event that will now take place at Resorts World Las Vegas, the company announced on May 19.

The ceremony will take place on December 13 in the Resorts World Theatre, with tickets available now starting at $50. The capacity for the event will be around 5,000 persons.

The nominations open for the various honors put up by the Esports Awards start May 19 as well, with the Finalists for each category releasing on various dates starting on June 30 with its entertainment categories.

The company will also be holding other events at its venue starting on December 11 including its Lifetime Achievement Ceremony and Leadership Summit.

For 2022, the grouping for various awards have been changed, with new groups joining the cast of existing categories like entertainment, creative, pro, on-air talent and collegiate. There will also be a new award called Esports Content Group of the Year debuting in 2022.

“We could not be more excited to start building a legacy with Resorts World Las Vegas,” the CEO of Esports Awards, Michael Ashford said. “We recognize the awards are a deserved end of year celebration and want to build something that caters to delivering a best-in-class experience.”

The show will also feature a golf event, the Esports Awards Open, in partnership with Golf + Gaming Club.

In 2021, the award ceremony took place in Arlington, Texas, and featured over 10 million votes cast across its various awards by the community according to a press release by the company.

In Texas, 100 Thieves took home the award for esports organization of the year with Ibai ‘Ibai’ Llanos claiming the rights to streamer of the year and Miles Ross winning Esports play by play caster of the year in 2021.