Esports Awards 2021: Categories, nominees & how to vote

The Esports Awards is an annual event that celebrates the very best in the business. From best players, to videographers and the unknown heroes of the space, it always makes for a fun spectacle for the industry.

In previous years, we’ve seen epic speeches from the likes of streamer Dr Disrespect and Richard Lewis.

Not only that, but in 2019, Dexerto won the award for Esports Coverage Website of the Year (and are hoping to win it again in 2021!).

Here’s everything you need to know about the Awards, including categories, nominees and how you can vote for your favorites.

Esports Awards 2021: Nominees & Categories

The Esports Awards are separated into two different main categories: Pro/collegiate/on-air talent, and community/creative/industry talent. Here are the pro, collegiate & on-air categories and nominees:

Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year

Ryan Johnson

Dr. Chris ‘Doc’ Haskell

Adam Antor

Ariane Lim

Chris Turner

Esports Collegiate Program of the Year

Buckeye Gaming Collective — Ohio State University

University of Hawai’i

Northwestern University

Boise State University

Longhorn Gaming — University of Texas at Austin

Illini Esports — University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Minnesota State University

Grand Canyon University

Winthrop University

Maryville University

Esports Analyst of the Year

Anthony ‘NAMELESS’ Wheeler

Emily Rand

Jacob ‘Pimp’ Winneche

Kyle Freedman

Jess ‘JessGOAT’ Bolden

Sean ‘sgares’ Gares

Jonathan ‘Reinforce’ Larsson

Jason ‘Moses’ O’Toole

Marc Robert ‘Caedral’ Lamont

Esports Host of the Year

Tres ‘stunna’ Saranthus

James ‘Dash’ Patterson

Loviel ‘Velly’ Cardwell

Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez

Eefje ‘sjokz’ Depoortere

Ana Xisdê

Brody ‘Liefx’ Moore

Soe Gschwind

Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden

Chris Puckett

Ghassan ‘MiloshTheMedic’ Finge

Caleb ‘WavePunk’ Simmons

Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year

BrunoClash

Mitch ‘Uber’ Leslie

Callum ‘Shogun’ Keir

Lauren ‘Pansy’ Scott

Miles Ross

Parker ‘Interro’ Mackay

Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson

Owen ‘ODPixel’ Davies

Trevor ‘Quickshot’ Henry

Clayton ‘CaptainFlowers’ Raines

Esports Coach of the Year

Emiliano ‘Sizz’ Benny

Bok ‘Reapered’ Han-Gyu

Kim ‘kKoma’ Jeong-gyun

Andrey ‘Engh’ Sholokov

James ‘Crowder’ Crowder

Mark ‘MarkyB’ Bryceland

Byung-chul ‘Moon’ Moon

James ‘Mac’ MacCormack

Dyjair ‘Mity’ Soares

Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Gorodenskyi

Arthur ‘TchubZ’ Martins

Esports Controller Player of the Year

Dominic ‘SonicFox’ McClean

Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris

Justin ‘jstn’ Morales

Jack ‘JBM’ Mascone

Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona

Victor ‘Fairy Peak!’ Locquet

Gavin ‘Tweek’ Dempsey

Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr

Evan ‘M0nkey M00n’ Rogez

Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez

Esports Controller Rookie of the Year

Raúl ‘DmentZa’ Palazuelos

Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez

Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven

Evan ‘M0nkey M00n’ Rogez

Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz

Andres ‘dreaz’ Jordan

Marc ‘MaRc_By_8.’ Domingo

Esports Mobile Player of the Year

Karl Gabriel ‘KarlTzy’ Nepomuceno

Jash ‘Learn’ Shah

Zhu ‘Paraboy’ Bocheng

Brian ‘Tectonic’ Michel

Piyapon ‘TheCruz’ Boonchuay

Mohamed ‘Mohamed Light’ Tarek

Mustafa ‘SkYRiiKZz’ Ibrahim

Gabriel ‘Syaz’ Vasconcelos

Lucas ‘LucasXGamer’ Vinícius Batista Rocha

Cauan ‘Cauan7’ da Silva

Esports Organization of the Year

G2 Esports

Team Envy

TSM FTX

NRG

OverActive Media

T1

Fnatic

Cloud9

100 Thieves

Team Liquid

LOUD

FaZe Clan

Esports PC Player of the Year

Heo ‘ShowMaker’ Su

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev

Jae-won ‘LIP’ Lee

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo

Kim ‘Doinb’ Tae-sang

Wang ‘Ame’ Chunyu

Luccas ‘Paluh’ Vinicius Molina

Ayaz ‘NAts’ Akhmetshin

Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov

Esports PC Rookie of the Year

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo

Adam ‘Adam’ Maanane

Ayaz ‘NAts’ Akhmetshin

Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki

Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov

Javier ‘Elyoya’ Prades Batalla

Se-hyun ‘Pelican’ Oh

Robin ‘Robinsongz’ Sung

Valerii ‘b1t’ Vakhovskyi

Esports Team of the Year

DWG KIA (LoL)

MAD Lions (LoL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Gambit Esports (Valorant)

Shanghai Dragons (Overwatch)

The General NRG (Rocket League)

PSG.LGD (Dota 2)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (Rainbow Six)

Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)

Here are the creative, industry and community nominees:

Esports Apparel of the Year

Spacestation Gaming

FaZe Clan

G2 Esports

Team Vitality

Fallen Wear

Cloud9

Ateyo

Fnatic

100 Thieves

Team Liquid

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Musty

MacieJay

LS

Bananaslamjamma

SunlessKhan

Hector ‘OpTic H3CZ’ Rodriguez

UpUpDownDown

NadeKing

iFerg

Coconut Brah

Ashley Kang

Thorin

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

Arena of Valor

PUBG Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile

FreeFire

Clash Royale

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Brawl Stars

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Esports Personality of the Year

Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag

Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic

Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo

Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez

Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez

John ‘JonnyBoi_I’ Macdonald

Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez

Bruno ‘Nobru’ Goes

Gustavo ‘Baiano’ Gomes

Eefje ‘sjokz’ Depoortere

Parker ‘Interro’ Mackay

Streamer of the Year

TheGrefg

Dr Disrespect

Summit1g

Ibai

LOUD Coringa

Ludwig

CouRage

Valkyrae

xQc

NICKMERCS

Shroud

Mortal

Esports Content Series of the Year

Liquid Origins

The Process (OpTic Gaming)

Metagame

G2 Voicecomms

Dota: Dragon’s Blood

Fight for First: Excel Esports

Lore // Valorant

TSM: Legends

The Eavesdrop Podcast

Esports Cosplay of the Year

FusRoFran

Kinpatsu Cosplay

Peyton Cosplay

Willow Creative

Sneaky

Skydaddi

Glory Lamothe

LittleJem

Esports Creative of the Year

Danny Lopez

Liquid Enigma

Euller Araujo

Karina Ziminaite

Thorsten Denk

Gabriel Ruiz

Robert Rogers

Caroline Parker-Stark

SesoHQ

AaronCreate

Esports Creative Piece of the Year

No Clue | adidas partners with G2 Esports

Metagame Documentary

LEC Anime Teaser

Introducing Your LA THIEVES

FaZe Clan enters Rocket League

LPL Spring Split 2021: Break the Silence

LEC: Reckless with my Heart

Introducing Team Liquid Valorant

SEGUE O FLUXO | Nobru and Cerol introduce the new LBFF Team

Esports Creative Team of the Year

Alex Productions (with Dr Disrespect)

WePlay

G2 Esports

StreamSpell

Paper Crowns

GETREKT Labs

AOE Creative

100 Thieves

Team Liquid

Esports Video Production Team of the Year

Team Liquid

FaZe Clan

LOUD

TSM FTX

100 Thieves

Metagame Documentary team

Fluxo

OpTic Gaming

YUNG ELDR

G2 Esports

Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year

Riot Games

ESL Gaming

Nerd Street Gamers

Psyonix

Esports Engine

Activision Blizzard

Beyond the Summit

BLAST Premier

Garena

FACEIT

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Intel

Red Bull

BMW

State Farm

Logitech G

Mountain Dew

HyperX

Alienware

Verizon

FTX

Cash App

Esports Coverage Platform of the Year

Dexerto

The Esports Observer

Esports Insider

Dot Esports

HLTV.org

Liquipedia

Esportmaníacos

Inven Global

SiegeGG

Esports Game of the Year

League of Legends

VALORANT

Free Fire

CS:GO

Call of Duty

Rocket League

Rainbow Six Siege

Dota 2

PUBG Mobile

Overwatch

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year

Logitech G

Razer

Elgato

HyperX

NVIDIA

Intel

AMD

Alienware

Secretlab

Corsair

SteelSeries

ASUS ROG

Esports Journalist of the Year

Jacob Wolf

Richard Lewis

Adam Fitch

Ashley Kang

FionnOnFire

Kevin Hitt

Liz Richardson

Wasif Ahmed

Pablo ‘Bloop’ Suárez

H.B. Duran

Esports Publisher of the Year

Riot Games

Tencent

Garena

Ubisoft

Psyonix

EA

Activision Blizzard

Epic Games

Valve

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

ESG LAW

Paper Crowns

Aftershock Media Group

Hitmarker

Discord

The Story Mob

ESEA

Creative Artists Agency

Character Select Agency

Prodigy Agency

Mobalytics

How to vote in Esports Awards 2021

To vote in the 2021 Esports Awards, all you have to do is head over to the Esports Awards website and click on either ‘Vote for Pro/On-Air Talent/Collegiate’ or ‘Vote for Community/Industry/Creative’ to get started!

Once you’ve filled out your selections for each one in both categories, you’ll be asked to submit your choices alongside your name and email address.

Make sure to check back after the Awards take place on November 20, 2021 to find out all of the winners!