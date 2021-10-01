Esports Awards 2021: Categories, nominees & how to vote

The Esports Awards is an annual event that celebrates the very best in the business. From best players, to videographers and the unknown heroes of the space, it always makes for a fun spectacle for the industry.
In previous years, we’ve seen epic speeches from the likes of streamer Dr Disrespect and Richard Lewis.
Not only that, but in 2019, Dexerto won the award for Esports Coverage Website of the Year (and are hoping to win it again in 2021!).
Here’s everything you need to know about the Awards, including categories, nominees and how you can vote for your favorites.
Esports Awards 2021: Nominees & Categories
The Esports Awards are separated into two different main categories: Pro/collegiate/on-air talent, and community/creative/industry talent. Here are the pro, collegiate & on-air categories and nominees:
Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year
- Ryan Johnson
- Dr. Chris ‘Doc’ Haskell
- Adam Antor
- Ariane Lim
- Chris Turner
Esports Collegiate Program of the Year
- Buckeye Gaming Collective — Ohio State University
- University of Hawai’i
- Northwestern University
- Boise State University
- Longhorn Gaming — University of Texas at Austin
- Illini Esports — University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- Minnesota State University
- Grand Canyon University
- Winthrop University
- Maryville University
Esports Analyst of the Year
- Anthony ‘NAMELESS’ Wheeler
- Emily Rand
- Jacob ‘Pimp’ Winneche
- Kyle Freedman
- Jess ‘JessGOAT’ Bolden
- Sean ‘sgares’ Gares
- Jonathan ‘Reinforce’ Larsson
- Jason ‘Moses’ O’Toole
- Marc Robert ‘Caedral’ Lamont
Esports Host of the Year
- Tres ‘stunna’ Saranthus
- James ‘Dash’ Patterson
- Loviel ‘Velly’ Cardwell
- Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
- Eefje ‘sjokz’ Depoortere
- Ana Xisdê
- Brody ‘Liefx’ Moore
- Soe Gschwind
- Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden
- Chris Puckett
- Ghassan ‘MiloshTheMedic’ Finge
- Caleb ‘WavePunk’ Simmons
Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year
- BrunoClash
- Mitch ‘Uber’ Leslie
- Callum ‘Shogun’ Keir
- Lauren ‘Pansy’ Scott
- Miles Ross
- Parker ‘Interro’ Mackay
- Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson
- Owen ‘ODPixel’ Davies
- Trevor ‘Quickshot’ Henry
- Clayton ‘CaptainFlowers’ Raines
Esports Coach of the Year
- Emiliano ‘Sizz’ Benny
- Bok ‘Reapered’ Han-Gyu
- Kim ‘kKoma’ Jeong-gyun
- Andrey ‘Engh’ Sholokov
- James ‘Crowder’ Crowder
- Mark ‘MarkyB’ Bryceland
- Byung-chul ‘Moon’ Moon
- James ‘Mac’ MacCormack
- Dyjair ‘Mity’ Soares
- Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Gorodenskyi
- Arthur ‘TchubZ’ Martins
Esports Controller Player of the Year
- Dominic ‘SonicFox’ McClean
- Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris
- Justin ‘jstn’ Morales
- Jack ‘JBM’ Mascone
- Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona
- Victor ‘Fairy Peak!’ Locquet
- Gavin ‘Tweek’ Dempsey
- Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr
- Evan ‘M0nkey M00n’ Rogez
- Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez
Esports Controller Rookie of the Year
- Raúl ‘DmentZa’ Palazuelos
- Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez
- Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven
- Evan ‘M0nkey M00n’ Rogez
- Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz
- Andres ‘dreaz’ Jordan
- Marc ‘MaRc_By_8.’ Domingo
Esports Mobile Player of the Year
- Karl Gabriel ‘KarlTzy’ Nepomuceno
- Jash ‘Learn’ Shah
- Zhu ‘Paraboy’ Bocheng
- Brian ‘Tectonic’ Michel
- Piyapon ‘TheCruz’ Boonchuay
- Mohamed ‘Mohamed Light’ Tarek
- Mustafa ‘SkYRiiKZz’ Ibrahim
- Gabriel ‘Syaz’ Vasconcelos
- Lucas ‘LucasXGamer’ Vinícius Batista Rocha
- Cauan ‘Cauan7’ da Silva
Esports Organization of the Year
- G2 Esports
- Team Envy
- TSM FTX
- NRG
- OverActive Media
- T1
- Fnatic
- Cloud9
- 100 Thieves
- Team Liquid
- LOUD
- FaZe Clan
Esports PC Player of the Year
- Heo ‘ShowMaker’ Su
- Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev
- Jae-won ‘LIP’ Lee
- Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo
- Kim ‘Doinb’ Tae-sang
- Wang ‘Ame’ Chunyu
- Luccas ‘Paluh’ Vinicius Molina
- Ayaz ‘NAts’ Akhmetshin
- Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov
Esports PC Rookie of the Year
- Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo
- Adam ‘Adam’ Maanane
- Ayaz ‘NAts’ Akhmetshin
- Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki
- Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov
- Javier ‘Elyoya’ Prades Batalla
- Se-hyun ‘Pelican’ Oh
- Robin ‘Robinsongz’ Sung
- Valerii ‘b1t’ Vakhovskyi
Esports Team of the Year
- DWG KIA (LoL)
- MAD Lions (LoL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Gambit Esports (Valorant)
- Shanghai Dragons (Overwatch)
- The General NRG (Rocket League)
- PSG.LGD (Dota 2)
- Ninjas in Pyjamas (Rainbow Six)
- Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)
Here are the creative, industry and community nominees:
Esports Apparel of the Year
- Spacestation Gaming
- FaZe Clan
- G2 Esports
- Team Vitality
- Fallen Wear
- Cloud9
- Ateyo
- Fnatic
- 100 Thieves
- Team Liquid
Esports Content Creator of the Year
- Musty
- MacieJay
- LS
- Bananaslamjamma
- SunlessKhan
- Hector ‘OpTic H3CZ’ Rodriguez
- UpUpDownDown
- NadeKing
- iFerg
- Coconut Brah
- Ashley Kang
- Thorin
Esports Mobile Game of the Year
- Arena of Valor
- PUBG Mobile
- Call of Duty Mobile
- FreeFire
- Clash Royale
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Brawl Stars
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Esports Personality of the Year
- Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag
- Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic
- Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo
- Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez
- Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez
- John ‘JonnyBoi_I’ Macdonald
- Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
- Bruno ‘Nobru’ Goes
- Gustavo ‘Baiano’ Gomes
- Eefje ‘sjokz’ Depoortere
- Parker ‘Interro’ Mackay
Streamer of the Year
- TheGrefg
- Dr Disrespect
- Summit1g
- Ibai
- LOUD Coringa
- Ludwig
- CouRage
- Valkyrae
- xQc
- NICKMERCS
- Shroud
- Mortal
Esports Content Series of the Year
- Liquid Origins
- The Process (OpTic Gaming)
- Metagame
- G2 Voicecomms
- Dota: Dragon’s Blood
- Fight for First: Excel Esports
- Lore // Valorant
- TSM: Legends
- The Eavesdrop Podcast
Esports Cosplay of the Year
- FusRoFran
- Kinpatsu Cosplay
- Peyton Cosplay
- Willow Creative
- Sneaky
- Skydaddi
- Glory Lamothe
- LittleJem
Esports Creative of the Year
- Danny Lopez
- Liquid Enigma
- Euller Araujo
- Karina Ziminaite
- Thorsten Denk
- Gabriel Ruiz
- Robert Rogers
- Caroline Parker-Stark
- SesoHQ
- AaronCreate
Esports Creative Piece of the Year
- No Clue | adidas partners with G2 Esports
- Metagame Documentary
- LEC Anime Teaser
- Introducing Your LA THIEVES
- FaZe Clan enters Rocket League
- LPL Spring Split 2021: Break the Silence
- LEC: Reckless with my Heart
- Introducing Team Liquid Valorant
- SEGUE O FLUXO | Nobru and Cerol introduce the new LBFF Team
Esports Creative Team of the Year
- Alex Productions (with Dr Disrespect)
- WePlay
- G2 Esports
- StreamSpell
- Paper Crowns
- GETREKT Labs
- AOE Creative
- 100 Thieves
- Team Liquid
Esports Video Production Team of the Year
- Team Liquid
- FaZe Clan
- LOUD
- TSM FTX
- 100 Thieves
- Metagame Documentary team
- Fluxo
- OpTic Gaming
- YUNG ELDR
- G2 Esports
Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year
- Riot Games
- ESL Gaming
- Nerd Street Gamers
- Psyonix
- Esports Engine
- Activision Blizzard
- Beyond the Summit
- BLAST Premier
- Garena
- FACEIT
Esports Commercial Partner of the Year
- Intel
- Red Bull
- BMW
- State Farm
- Logitech G
- Mountain Dew
- HyperX
- Alienware
- Verizon
- FTX
- Cash App
Esports Coverage Platform of the Year
- Dexerto
- The Esports Observer
- Esports Insider
- Dot Esports
- HLTV.org
- Liquipedia
- Esportmaníacos
- Inven Global
- SiegeGG
Esports Game of the Year
- League of Legends
- VALORANT
- Free Fire
- CS:GO
- Call of Duty
- Rocket League
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Dota 2
- PUBG Mobile
- Overwatch
Esports Hardware Provider of the Year
- Logitech G
- Razer
- Elgato
- HyperX
- NVIDIA
- Intel
- AMD
- Alienware
- Secretlab
- Corsair
- SteelSeries
- ASUS ROG
Esports Journalist of the Year
- Jacob Wolf
- Richard Lewis
- Adam Fitch
- Ashley Kang
- FionnOnFire
- Kevin Hitt
- Liz Richardson
- Wasif Ahmed
- Pablo ‘Bloop’ Suárez
- H.B. Duran
Esports Publisher of the Year
- Riot Games
- Tencent
- Garena
- Ubisoft
- Psyonix
- EA
- Activision Blizzard
- Epic Games
- Valve
Esports Supporting Service of the Year
- ESG LAW
- Paper Crowns
- Aftershock Media Group
- Hitmarker
- Discord
- The Story Mob
- ESEA
- Creative Artists Agency
- Character Select Agency
- Prodigy Agency
- Mobalytics
How to vote in Esports Awards 2021
To vote in the 2021 Esports Awards, all you have to do is head over to the Esports Awards website and click on either ‘Vote for Pro/On-Air Talent/Collegiate’ or ‘Vote for Community/Industry/Creative’ to get started!
Once you’ve filled out your selections for each one in both categories, you’ll be asked to submit your choices alongside your name and email address.
Make sure to check back after the Awards take place on November 20, 2021 to find out all of the winners!