Esports Awards 2020: Pro & On-Air finalists, categories, more

by Theo Salaun
The finalists for the 2020 Esports Awards’ Pro and On-Air categories have finally been announced, representing a variety of coaches, players, casters, and teams across all of esports.

The 2020 Esports Awards’ finalists are regularly being announced for each category as voting opens up to the public. With every category’s nominees shaping up, things will soon move forward and voting will shift to the awards’ panel in anticipation of what remains an undecided date for the eventual show. 

Thus far, we’ve already included the finalists for the Community and Industry awards.

Now we look toward esports with finalists among professional players, coaches, and teams as well as the casters and hosts who help broadcast their talents. 

On-air talent finalists for the 2020 Esports Awards are:

Esports Caster of the Year (Colour)

  • Merk
  • LS
  • Chance
  • HenryG
  • Froskurinn
  • Moses
  • Kixstar
  • Vedius
  • Launders
  • Fogged

Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play)

  • Uber
  • Quickshot
  • Anders
  • Maven
  • Drakos
  • Semmler
  • Captain Flowers
  • Ibai
  • Odpixel

Esports Host of the Year

  • Ana Xisde
  • Machine
  • Sheever
  • Goldenboy
  • Chris Puckett
  • Frankie Ward
  • Soe Gschwind
  • Sjokz
  • Lottie Van-Praag
  • Dash

Esports Analyst of the Year

  • Spunj
  • Fogged
  • Pimp
  • LS
  • Nameless
  • Velly
  • Froskurinn
  • Wolf
  • Reinforce

Pro finalists for the 2020 Esports Awards are:

Esports Coach of the Year

  • Zews
  • Grabbz
  • Heen
  • Lycan
  • Rambo
  • Crusty
  • Chrome
  • Tow B
  • Zefa
  • BSYY

Esports Console Player of the Year

  • Clayster
  • Crimsix
  • Fairy Peak
  • Shotzzy
  • Sypical
  • Msdossary
  • Tekkz
  • JKnaps

Esports Console Rookie of the Year

  • Shotzzy
  • iLLeY
  • Firstkiller
  • Joreuz
  • Zezinho
  • Owakening

Esports Mobile Player of the Year

  • Fly
  • Mortal
  • Surgical Goblin
  • Luxxy
  • Iferg
  • Nobru
  • Zuxxy

Esports Organisation of the Year

  • G2 Esports
  • Envy
  • 100 Thieves
  • NRG
  • Cloud9
  • TSM
  • Team Liquid
  • Spacestation 

Esports PC Player of the Year

  • Zywoo
  • Striker
  • Nisha
  • Sinatraa
  • Knight
  • Rampy
  • Bugha
  • Canadian
  • Caps
  • Matumbaman
  • David Tonizza
  • Benjyfishy

Esports PC Rookie of the Year

  • Sinatraa
  • Keria
  • Wardell
  • Spica
  • Tactical
  • Fultz

Esports Team of the Year

  • Top Esports (League of Legends)
  • Team Secret (DOTA 2)
  • G2 Esports (League of Legends)
  • Spacestation Gaming (Rocket League)
  • Shanghai Dragons (Overwatch)
  • Damwon Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Spacestation Gaming (Rainbow Six Siege)
  • Team Vitality (CS:GO)
  • Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)

It’s a stacked cast of nominees for the awards this year, with some people and organizations being so reputable that they are already nominated for multiple awards. G2 Esports is one such example, with representation across four categories, while a player like the Call of Duty League and Dallas Empire’s Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas, is up for both rookie and console player of the year awards. 

To vote on the awards, visit the Esports Awards website where you have until November 8 for the community, industry, and creative awards, and an undetermined date for the pro and on-air talent awards.