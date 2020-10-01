Esports Awards 2020: Pro & On-Air finalists, categories, more

The finalists for the 2020 Esports Awards’ Pro and On-Air categories have finally been announced, representing a variety of coaches, players, casters, and teams across all of esports.

The 2020 Esports Awards’ finalists are regularly being announced for each category as voting opens up to the public. With every category’s nominees shaping up, things will soon move forward and voting will shift to the awards’ panel in anticipation of what remains an undecided date for the eventual show.

Advertisement

Thus far, we’ve already included the finalists for the Community and Industry awards.

Now we look toward esports with finalists among professional players, coaches, and teams as well as the casters and hosts who help broadcast their talents.

Advertisement

On-air talent finalists for the 2020 Esports Awards are:

Esports Caster of the Year (Colour)

Merk

LS

Chance

HenryG

Froskurinn

Moses

Kixstar

Vedius

Launders

Fogged

Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play)

Uber

Quickshot

Anders

Maven

Drakos

Semmler

Captain Flowers

Ibai

Odpixel

Esports Host of the Year

Ana Xisde

Machine

Sheever

Goldenboy

Chris Puckett

Frankie Ward

Soe Gschwind

Sjokz

Lottie Van-Praag

Dash

Esports Analyst of the Year

Spunj

Fogged

Pimp

LS

Nameless

Velly

Froskurinn

Wolf

Reinforce

Pro finalists for the 2020 Esports Awards are:

Esports Coach of the Year

Zews

Grabbz

Heen

Lycan

Rambo

Crusty

Chrome

Tow B

Zefa

BSYY

Esports Console Player of the Year

Clayster

Crimsix

Fairy Peak

Shotzzy

Sypical

Msdossary

Tekkz

JKnaps

Esports Console Rookie of the Year

Shotzzy

iLLeY

Firstkiller

Joreuz

Zezinho

Owakening

Esports Mobile Player of the Year

Fly

Mortal

Surgical Goblin

Luxxy

Iferg

Nobru

Zuxxy

Esports Organisation of the Year

G2 Esports

Envy

100 Thieves

NRG

Cloud9

TSM

Team Liquid

Spacestation

Esports PC Player of the Year

Zywoo

Striker

Nisha

Sinatraa

Knight

Rampy

Bugha

Canadian

Caps

Matumbaman

David Tonizza

Benjyfishy

Esports PC Rookie of the Year

Sinatraa

Keria

Wardell

Spica

Tactical

Fultz

Esports Team of the Year

Top Esports (League of Legends)

Team Secret (DOTA 2)

G2 Esports (League of Legends)

Spacestation Gaming (Rocket League)

Shanghai Dragons (Overwatch)

Damwon Gaming (League of Legends)

Spacestation Gaming (Rainbow Six Siege)

Team Vitality (CS:GO)

Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)

It’s a stacked cast of nominees for the awards this year, with some people and organizations being so reputable that they are already nominated for multiple awards. G2 Esports is one such example, with representation across four categories, while a player like the Call of Duty League and Dallas Empire’s Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas, is up for both rookie and console player of the year awards.

To vote on the awards, visit the Esports Awards website where you have until November 8 for the community, industry, and creative awards, and an undetermined date for the pro and on-air talent awards.