How to watch Esports Awards 2020: stream, nominees, winners - Dexerto

The Esports Awards are back for 2020. Hundreds of industry heavyweights have been nominated for awards, and while there’s no in-person fanfare this year, there’s still going to be plenty of celebration. Here’s everything you need to know.
Since 2015, the Esports Awards has been “dedicated to showcasing top class performance and innovation from, amongst others, the players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events and personalities within the scene.”
The Esports Awards are a time for the industry to celebrate the successes of the year. While in 2020 there hasn’t been much in the way of international competition or huge LANs, there’s still plenty of good to look back upon.
The industry awards are being held online this year due to the global health crisis, but that hasn’t stopped the fanfare. Be sure to stick with Dexerto as we take you through the two-day awards show live.
How to watch the Esports Awards 2020
The Esports Awards 2020 show will be split across two days instead of the usual one. The smaller Prelude show will take place on November 20 starting at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT. The big awards ceremony will come the day after, November 21, at the same time.
You can catch the action live on the Esports Awards Twitch channel. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.
Esports Awards 2020 nominees
Esports Content Series of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Content Series of the Year award are:@100thieves@TSM@Complexity@H3CZ@theScoreesports@G2esports@TeamLiquidLoL
@Huntsmen
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/lgNMJmPHwX
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) August 28, 2020
- TSM Legends
- G2 Voice Comms
- The Hunt (Chicago Huntsmen)
- The Heist (100 Thieves)
- The Squad (Team Liquid)
- The Story of (Score Esports)
- Through The Smoke (Complexity)
- Eavesdrop Podcast
Esports Hardware Provider of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Hardware Provider of the Year award are:@Razer@AMD@LogitechG@intel@nvidia@HyperX@CORSAIR@ASUS_ROG@Alienware@ScufGaming@elgato@RESPAWNProducts
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/Yn3YawX4ue
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) August 27, 2020
- Razer
- AMD
- Logitech
- Intel
- Nvidia
- HyperX
- Corsair
- Asus ROG
- Alienware
- Scuf Gaming
- Elgato
- Respawn
Esports Commercial Partner of the Year
Commercial Partner
The finalists for the Esports Commercial Partner of the Year award are:@intel@redbull@BMW@LogitechG@MastercardNexus@StateFarm@MountainDew@Nike@LouisVuitton
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/Eu4B8HcRtI
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) August 27, 2020
- Intel
- Red Bull
- Logitech
- BMW
- State Farm
- Mastercard
- Nike
- Louis Vuitton
- Mountain Dew Game Fuel
Lifetime Achievement in Esports
- Daigo Umehara
- Craig ‘Torbull’ Levine
- Richard Lewis
- Michael Sepso
- Lim ‘Boxer’ Yo-hwan
- Johnathan ‘FATAL1TY’ Wendel
Esports Coach of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Coach of the Year award are:@zews@ramboray@towbcs@G2GrabbZ@ShockCrusty
Lee ‘Zefa’ Jae-min@Heen1337@ChromeRL@Lycan
Luo ‘BSYY’ Sheng
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/FnLcKoLVxu
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) September 30, 2020
- Wilton ‘zews’ Prado
- Raymond ‘Rambo’ Lussier
- Tobias ‘tow b’ Herberhold
- Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann
- Park ‘Crusty’ Dae-hee
- Lee ‘Zefa’ Jae-min
- Lee ‘Heen’ Seung-gon
- Robert ‘Chrome’ Gomez
- Luo ‘BSYY’ Sheng
- Justin ‘Lycan’ Woods
Esports Videographer of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Videographer of the Year award are:@EverywhereSean@LoganDodson@FilmCharles@Swallaspaa@robot__girl@cassidys@akidos@julian_edits@tuMbaCSGO@TheBesteban
Vote now! https://t.co/R9xPcXhscY pic.twitter.com/Xy00o7GsFw
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) August 28, 2020
- Sean Do
- Logan Dodson
- Charles Dalton
- Pete Nguyen
- Cassidy Sanders
- Perra Andersen
- Julian Ramirez
- Tuomo Vakeva
- Esteban Martinez
- Caroline Parker-Stark
Esports Photographer of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Photographer of the Year award are:@ericananmalay@richlockphoto@Peterhchau@DeaziD@NativeKJM@Vexanie@KonkolMichal@katyleyre@theMAKKU@LoganDodson@mirandatwork@NotSoGoodChris
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/azRQezFvbH
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) August 28, 2020
- Rich Lock
- Michal Konkol
- Eric Ananmalay
- Peter Chau
- Logan Dodson
- Helena Kristiansson
- Kyle Miller
- Nuno Miranda
- Stephanie Lindgren
- Katy Eyre
- Chris Ott
- Radoslaw Makuch
Esports Analyst of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Analyst of the Year award are:@SPUNJ@LSXYZ9@Froskurinn@Foggeddota@NAMELESS@LoL_Wooolf@Pimp_CSGO@VellyCasts@Reinforce
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/lPolvShI29
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) September 30, 2020
- Chad ‘SPUNJ’ Burchill
- Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare
- Indiana ‘Froskurinn’ Black
- Ioannis ‘Fogged’ Loucas
- Anthony ‘Nameless’ Wheeler
- Lee ‘Wolf’ Jae-wan
- Jacob ‘Pimp’ Winneche
- Loviel ‘Velly’ Cardwell
- Jonathan ‘Reinforce’ Larsson
Esports Collegiate Award
The finalists for Esports Collegiate Award are:@UCIrvine@MaryvilleU@FullSail@Kebunbun@NACEsports@theNUEL@CollegeCarball@TyBuuTV@TeamTespa
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO#EsportsAwards pic.twitter.com/XB5p4VzXIu
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) July 23, 2020
- NACE
- NUEL
- College Carball
- Kevin ‘Kebunbun’ Hoang
- Tespa
- Tyrelle ‘TyBuu’ Appleton
- Maryville University
- UC Irvine
- Full Sail University
Esports Content Creator of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Content Creator of the Year in association with the Esports Stadium Arlington are:@AshleyKang@Talk_Esports@amustycow@H3CZ@Nadeshot@UpUpDwnDwn
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO#EsportsAwards pic.twitter.com/g1rrLNZvK1
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) July 23, 2020
- Ashley Kang
- Esports Talk
- Musty
- Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez
- Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag
- UpUpDownDown
Esports Personality of the Year
Your finalists for the Esports Personality of the Year in association with https://t.co/45K1XRyOfe are:@CarlosR@GoldenboyFTW@Nadeshot@sjokz@DrLupo@faker@H3CZ@Froskurinn@FalleNCS
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO#EsportsAwards pic.twitter.com/AruLItEyWg
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) July 23, 2020
- Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez Santiago
- Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
- Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag
- Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere
- Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo
- Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok
- Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez
- Indiana ‘Froskurinn’ Black
- Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo
Esports Publisher of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Publisher of the Year award are:@riotgames@ATVI_AB@valvesoftware@Ubisoft@EpicGames@PUBG@PsyonixStudios@2K@EA@supercell@TencentGames
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/wVwHemTM0v
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) August 27, 2020
- Riot Games
- Valve
- EA
- Ubisoft
- Epic Games
- PUBG Corp
- Psyonix
- 2K
- Supercell
- Tencent
- Activision Blizzard
Esports Mobile Game of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Mobile Game of the Year are:@PUBGMOBILE@ClashRoyale@BrawlStars@FreeFireBR@ArenaofValor@PlayCODMobile@ClashofClans@MobileLegendsOL
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO#EsportsAwards pic.twitter.com/fq5TDg9wah
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) July 23, 2020
- PUBG Mobile
- Clash Royale
- Clash of Clans
- Free Fire
- CoD Mobile
- Arena of Valor
- Brawl Stars
- Mobile Legends
Esports PC Rookie of the Year
The finalists for the Esports PC Rookie of the Year in association with @Matrixkeyboards are:@sinatraa@WARDELL416@Tactical
@DRXKeria@Spicalol@Fultz
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/ofZQ7iOiyc
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) September 30, 2020
- Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won
- Ryu ‘Keria’ Min-seok
- Alec ‘Fultz’ Fultz
- Mingyi ‘Spica’ Lu
- Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu
- Edward ‘Tactical’ Ra
Esports Game of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Game of the Year award in association with @thekoyostore are:@LeagueOfLegends@CSGO@CallofDuty@DOTA2@Rainbow6Game@RocketLeague@PlayVALORANT@Formula1game@FortniteGame
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/mDgfHDL9lE
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) August 27, 2020
- League of Legends
- CS:GO
- Fortnite
- Dota 2
- F1 2019
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- Rocket League
- Valorant
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Esports Play of the Year
Okay…we lied. There is ONE more award you can vote on, the Esports Play of the Year in association with @RESPAWNProducts.
Vote here: https://t.co/nYM9xNyggB
Watch here: https://t.co/iMpClUpAvq
Buy chair here👀: https://t.co/U013Q4KRxV pic.twitter.com/LukVw6gFj2
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) November 9, 2020
- Ludvig ‘Brollan’ Brolin
- Luke ‘Kendrew’ Kendrew
- Justin ‘jstn.’ Morales
- Ismailcan ‘XANTARES’ Dortkardes
- Troy ‘Canadian’ Jaroslawski
- Jacob ‘JKnaps’ Knapman
- Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo
- Helvijs ‘broky’ Saukants
- Mathieu ‘ZyWoo’ Herbaut
- Paul ‘Hyper’ Kontopanagiotis
- Jason ‘Beaulo’ Doty
- G2 Esports (League of Legends)
Esports Coverage Website of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Coverage Website of the Year award in association with @sizzlecreative are:@ESPN_Esports@esportsobserved@esportsinsider@Dexerto@LiquipediaNet@HLTVorg@theScoreesports@InvenGlobal
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/gqJ77HiLbG
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) August 27, 2020
- ESPN
- Dexerto
- Esports Observer
- Liquipedia
- HLTV
- The Score Esports
- Inven Global
- Esports Insider
Esports Console Player of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Console Player of the Year in association with @scufgaming are:@Clayster@Shotzzy@Tekkz@Crimsix@Sypical@JKnaps@FairyPeak@Msdossary7
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/Sr8i6yMiYH
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) September 30, 2020
- James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks
- Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro
- Donovan ‘Tekkz’ Hunt
- Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter
- Caden ‘Sypical’ Pellegrin
- Jacob ‘JKnaps’ Knapman
- Victor ‘Fairy Peak’ Locquet
- Mossad ‘Msdossary’ Aldossary
Esports Console Rookie of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Console Rookie of the Year in association with @scufgaming are:@Shotzzy@Firstkiller@Zezinho23xX@iLLeYYY@Joreuz_@Owakening
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/lwnmdzAiDF
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) September 30, 2020
- Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro
- Jason ‘Firstkiller’ Corral
- Henrique ‘Zezinho’ Lempke
- Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal
- Joris ‘Joreuz’ Robben
- Joseph ‘Owakening’ Conley
Esports Content Team of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Content Team of the Year award are:@100thieves@G2esports@1UPGG@Complexity@NRGgg@FaZeClan@Cloud9@LEC@eUnited
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/zU1VdoWdMR
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) August 28, 2020
- 100 Thieves
- G2 Esports
- 1UP Studios
- Complexity
- NRG
- FaZe Clan
- Cloud9
- LEC
- EUnited
Esports Journalist of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Journalist of the Year award are:@AshleyKang@dekay@RLewisReports@FionnOnFire@Thorin@byadamfitch@leagueofemily@JacobWolf
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/7z4jnWYy2r
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) August 27, 2020
- Ashley Kang
- Jarek ‘DeKay’ Lewis
- Richard Lewis
- Emily Rand
- Adam Fitch
- Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields
- Jacob Wolf
- Tyler Erzberger
Esports Caster of the Year (Color)
The finalists for the Esports Caster (Colour) of the Year award are:@JoeDeLuca@Froskurinn@RiotVedius@LSXYZ9@MosesGG@launders@ChanceCasts@KiXSTArTV@Foggeddota@HenryGcsgo
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/UpsnSy4aCj
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) September 30, 2020
- Joe ‘MerK’ De Luca
- Indiana ‘Froskurinn’ Black
- Andy ‘Vedius’ Day
- Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare
- Jason ‘moses’ O’Toole
- Mohan ‘launders’ Govindasamy
- Thomas ‘Chance’ Ashworth
- Michael ‘KiXSTAr’ Stockley
- Ioannis ‘Fogged’ Loucas
- Henry ‘HenryG’ Greer
Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play)
The finalists for the Esports Caster (Play by Play) of the Year award are:@UberShouts@Maven@CaptainFlowers@Quickshot@DanielDrakos@IbaiLlanos@OnFireAnders@OnFireSemmler@ODPixel
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/NFWy9m7jYO
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) September 30, 2020
- Mitch ‘Uber’ Leslie
- Clint ‘Maven’ Evans
- Clayton ‘CaptainFlowers’ Raines
- Trevor ‘Quickshot’ Henry
- Daniel ‘Drakos’ Drakos
- Ibai ‘Ibai’ Llanos
- Anders ‘Anders’ Blume
- Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonnat
- Owen ‘ODPixel’ Davies
Esports Supporting Agency of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Supporting Agency of the Year award in association with @grindgaminginc are:@ESG_Law@HitmarkerJobs@thestorymob@EsportsEng@TheCSA@ProdigyAgencyGG@papercrowns
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/DZK0xO1ZOq
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) August 27, 2020
- ESG Law
- Hitmarker Jobs
- The Story Mob
- Esports Engine
- Paper Crowns
- Prodigy Agency
- Character Select Agency
Esports Creative Team of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Creative/Creative Team of the Year award are:@DamianEstrada@AoECreative@papercrowns@PopcorpGFX@euller1no@SesoHQ@VBI@HBONNAM@Follow_Tomas
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/o0SIxWvZgy
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) August 28, 2020
- Popcorp
- AoE Creative
- Damian Estrada
- Paper Crowns
- Euller Araujo
- Hugo Bonnamy
- Gregory ‘SesoHQ’ Ortiz
- Roma Bib
- Visuals by Impulse
Esports Mobile Player of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Mobile Player of the Year award are:
Peng ‘Fly’ Yunfei@luxxy_made@nobru@SurgicalGoblin@Mortal04907880@bagas_zuxxy@Ferg
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/bQs0hkCQUx
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) September 30, 2020
- Peng ‘Fly’ Yunfei
- Made Bagas ‘Luxxy’ Prabaswara
- Bruno ‘Nobru’ Goes
- Naman ‘MortaL’ Sandeep Mathur
- Made Bagas ‘Zuxxy’ Pramudita
- Luke ‘iFerg’ Fergie
- Frank ‘Surgical Goblin’ Oskam
Esports PC Player of the Year
The finalists for the Esports PC Player of the Year award are:@zywoo
Zhuo ‘Knight’ Ding@G2Caps@MATUMBAMAN @David_Tonizza@benjyfishy@Rampy@bugha@STRIKER_OW@sinatraa@nishadota@BroCanadian
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/xhO64IMi5q
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) September 30, 2020
- Mathieu ‘ZyWoo’ Herbaut
- Zhou ‘Knight’ Ding
- Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther
- Kwon ‘Striker’ Nam-joo
- Nathaniel ‘Rampy’ Duvall
- Lasse Aukusti ‘Matumbaman’ Urpalainen
- Michal ‘Nisha’ Jankowski
- Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf
- David Donizza
- Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won
- Troy ‘Canadian’ Jaroslawski
- Benjy ‘Benjyfishy’ Fish
Esports Organization of the Year
The finalists for the Esports organisation of the Year award are:@G2esports @NRGgg@TeamLiquid @Envy@SpacestationGG@Cloud9@100Thieves @TSM
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/0N5YgQZkiz
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) September 30, 2020
- G2 Esports
- NRG
- Team Liquid
- Envy
- Cloud9
- Spacestation
- 100 Thieves
- TSM
Streamer of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Awards Streamer of the Year Award in association with https://t.co/45K1XRyOfe are: @DrLupo@pokimanelol@timthetatman@NICKMERCS@summit1g@Gaules@xQc@IbaiLlanos@CouRageJD@Mortal04907880@Swagg@Asmongold
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/DIFS0qtpvF
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) July 23, 2020
- Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo
- Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys
- Tim ‘Timthetatman’ Betar
- Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff
- Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar
- Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba
- Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel
- Ibai ‘Ibai’ Llanos
- Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop
- Naman ‘MortaL’ Sandeep Mathur
- ‘Swagg’
- ‘Asmongold’
Esports Host of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Host of the Year award are:@anaxisde@MLGPuckett@sjokz@MACHINEgg@FrankieWard@SheeverGaming@Praagy08@Soembie@JamesDash@GoldenboyFTW
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/LdGB4LZE5E
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) September 30, 2020
- Ana Xisde
- Chris ‘Puckett’ Puckett
- Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere
- Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson
- Frankie Ward
- Lottie Van-Praag
- Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden
- Soe ‘Soembie’ Gschwind
- James ‘Dash’ Patterson
- Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
Esports Team of the Year
The finalists for the Esports Team of the Year award are:@DallasEmpire@TOP_Esports_@TeamVitality@G2esports @SpacestationGG@SpacestationGG@teamsecret@DamwonGaming@SFShock@ShanghaiDragons
Vote now! https://t.co/wF33iVX5gO pic.twitter.com/RnsihC4Su3
— Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) September 30, 2020
- Top Esports (League of Legends)
- Shanghai Dragons (Overwatch)
- Team Vitality (CS:GO)
- Team Secret (Dota 2)
- DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)
- Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
- G2 Esports (League of Legends)
- Spacestation Gaming (Rainbow Six: Siege)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
- Spacestation Gaming (Rocket League)