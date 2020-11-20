 How to watch Esports Awards 2020: stream, nominees, winners - Dexerto
Logo
Esports

How to watch Esports Awards 2020: stream, nominees, winners

Published: 20/Nov/2020 6:00 Updated: 20/Nov/2020 6:15

by Andrew Amos
Esports Awards

Share

The Esports Awards are back for 2020. Hundreds of industry heavyweights have been nominated for awards, and while there’s no in-person fanfare this year, there’s still going to be plenty of celebration. Here’s everything you need to know.

Since 2015, the Esports Awards has been “dedicated to showcasing top class performance and innovation from, amongst others, the players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events and personalities within the scene.”

The Esports Awards are a time for the industry to celebrate the successes of the year. While in 2020 there hasn’t been much in the way of international competition or huge LANs, there’s still plenty of good to look back upon.

The industry awards are being held online this year due to the global health crisis, but that hasn’t stopped the fanfare. Be sure to stick with Dexerto ⁠as we take you through the two-day awards show live.

How to watch the Esports Awards 2020

The Esports Awards 2020 show will be split across two days instead of the usual one. The smaller Prelude show will take place on November 20 starting at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT. The big awards ceremony will come the day after, November 21, at the same time.

You can catch the action live on the Esports Awards Twitch channel. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

Esports Awards 2020 nominees

Esports Content Series of the Year

  • TSM Legends
  • G2 Voice Comms
  • The Hunt (Chicago Huntsmen)
  • The Heist (100 Thieves)
  • The Squad (Team Liquid)
  • The Story of (Score Esports)
  • Through The Smoke (Complexity)
  • Eavesdrop Podcast

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year

  • Razer
  • AMD
  • Logitech
  • Intel
  • Nvidia
  • HyperX
  • Corsair
  • Asus ROG
  • Alienware
  • Scuf Gaming
  • Elgato
  • Respawn

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

  • Intel
  • Red Bull
  • Logitech
  • BMW
  • State Farm
  • Mastercard
  • Nike
  • Louis Vuitton
  • Mountain Dew Game Fuel

Lifetime Achievement in Esports

  • Daigo Umehara
  • Craig ‘Torbull’ Levine
  • Richard Lewis
  • Michael Sepso
  • Lim ‘Boxer’ Yo-hwan
  • Johnathan ‘FATAL1TY’ Wendel

Esports Coach of the Year

  • Wilton ‘zews’ Prado
  • Raymond ‘Rambo’ Lussier
  • Tobias ‘tow b’ Herberhold
  • Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann
  • Park ‘Crusty’ Dae-hee
  • Lee ‘Zefa’ Jae-min
  • Lee ‘Heen’ Seung-gon
  • Robert ‘Chrome’ Gomez
  • Luo ‘BSYY’ Sheng
  • Justin ‘Lycan’ Woods

Esports Videographer of the Year

  • Sean Do
  • Logan Dodson
  • Charles Dalton
  • Pete Nguyen
  • Cassidy Sanders
  • Perra Andersen
  • Julian Ramirez
  • Tuomo Vakeva
  • Esteban Martinez
  • Caroline Parker-Stark

Esports Photographer of the Year

  • Rich Lock
  • Michal Konkol
  • Eric Ananmalay
  • Peter Chau
  • Logan Dodson
  • Helena Kristiansson
  • Kyle Miller
  • Nuno Miranda
  • Stephanie Lindgren
  • Katy Eyre
  • Chris Ott
  • Radoslaw Makuch

Esports Analyst of the Year

  • Chad ‘SPUNJ’ Burchill
  • Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare
  • Indiana ‘Froskurinn’ Black
  • Ioannis ‘Fogged’ Loucas
  • Anthony ‘Nameless’ Wheeler
  • Lee ‘Wolf’ Jae-wan
  • Jacob ‘Pimp’ Winneche
  • Loviel ‘Velly’ Cardwell
  • Jonathan ‘Reinforce’ Larsson

Esports Collegiate Award

  • NACE
  • NUEL
  • College Carball
  • Kevin ‘Kebunbun’ Hoang
  • Tespa
  • Tyrelle ‘TyBuu’ Appleton
  • Maryville University
  • UC Irvine
  • Full Sail University

Esports Content Creator of the Year

  • Ashley Kang
  • Esports Talk
  • Musty
  • Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez
  • Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag
  • UpUpDownDown

Esports Personality of the Year

  • Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez Santiago
  • Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
  • Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag
  • Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere
  • Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo
  • Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok
  • Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez
  • Indiana ‘Froskurinn’ Black
  • Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo

Esports Publisher of the Year

  • Riot Games
  • Valve
  • EA
  • Ubisoft
  • Epic Games
  • PUBG Corp
  • Psyonix
  • 2K
  • Supercell
  • Tencent
  • Activision Blizzard

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

  • PUBG Mobile
  • Clash Royale
  • Clash of Clans
  • Free Fire
  • CoD Mobile
  • Arena of Valor
  • Brawl Stars
  • Mobile Legends

Esports PC Rookie of the Year

  • Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won
  • Ryu ‘Keria’ Min-seok
  • Alec ‘Fultz’ Fultz
  • Mingyi ‘Spica’ Lu
  • Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu
  • Edward ‘Tactical’ Ra

Esports Game of the Year

  • League of Legends
  • CS:GO
  • Fortnite
  • Dota 2
  • F1 2019
  • Rainbow Six: Siege
  • Rocket League
  • Valorant
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Esports Play of the Year

  • Ludvig ‘Brollan’ Brolin
  • Luke ‘Kendrew’ Kendrew
  • Justin ‘jstn.’ Morales
  • Ismailcan ‘XANTARES’ Dortkardes
  • Troy ‘Canadian’ Jaroslawski
  • Jacob ‘JKnaps’ Knapman
  • Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo
  • Helvijs ‘broky’ Saukants
  • Mathieu ‘ZyWoo’ Herbaut
  • Paul ‘Hyper’ Kontopanagiotis
  • Jason ‘Beaulo’ Doty
  • G2 Esports (League of Legends)

Esports Coverage Website of the Year

  • ESPN
  • Dexerto
  • Esports Observer
  • Liquipedia
  • HLTV
  • The Score Esports
  • Inven Global
  • Esports Insider

Esports Console Player of the Year

  • James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks
  • Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro
  • Donovan ‘Tekkz’ Hunt
  • Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter
  • Caden ‘Sypical’ Pellegrin
  • Jacob ‘JKnaps’ Knapman
  • Victor ‘Fairy Peak’ Locquet
  • Mossad ‘Msdossary’ Aldossary

Esports Console Rookie of the Year

  • Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro
  • Jason ‘Firstkiller’ Corral
  • Henrique ‘Zezinho’ Lempke
  • Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal
  • Joris ‘Joreuz’ Robben
  • Joseph ‘Owakening’ Conley

Esports Content Team of the Year

  • 100 Thieves
  • G2 Esports
  • 1UP Studios
  • Complexity
  • NRG
  • FaZe Clan
  • Cloud9
  • LEC
  • EUnited

Esports Journalist of the Year

  • Ashley Kang
  • Jarek ‘DeKay’ Lewis
  • Richard Lewis
  • Emily Rand
  • Adam Fitch
  • Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields
  • Jacob Wolf
  • Tyler Erzberger

Esports Caster of the Year (Color)

  • Joe ‘MerK’ De Luca
  • Indiana ‘Froskurinn’ Black
  • Andy ‘Vedius’ Day
  • Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare
  • Jason ‘moses’ O’Toole
  • Mohan ‘launders’ Govindasamy
  • Thomas ‘Chance’ Ashworth
  • Michael ‘KiXSTAr’ Stockley
  • Ioannis ‘Fogged’ Loucas
  • Henry ‘HenryG’ Greer

Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play)

  • Mitch ‘Uber’ Leslie
  • Clint ‘Maven’ Evans
  • Clayton ‘CaptainFlowers’ Raines
  • Trevor ‘Quickshot’ Henry
  • Daniel ‘Drakos’ Drakos
  • Ibai ‘Ibai’ Llanos
  • Anders ‘Anders’ Blume
  • Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonnat
  • Owen ‘ODPixel’ Davies

Esports Supporting Agency of the Year

  • ESG Law
  • Hitmarker Jobs
  • The Story Mob
  • Esports Engine
  • Paper Crowns
  • Prodigy Agency
  • Character Select Agency

Esports Creative Team of the Year

  • Popcorp
  • AoE Creative
  • Damian Estrada
  • Paper Crowns
  • Euller Araujo
  • Hugo Bonnamy
  • Gregory ‘SesoHQ’ Ortiz
  • Roma Bib
  • Visuals by Impulse

Esports Mobile Player of the Year

  • Peng ‘Fly’ Yunfei
  • Made Bagas ‘Luxxy’ Prabaswara
  • Bruno ‘Nobru’ Goes
  • Naman ‘MortaL’ Sandeep Mathur
  • Made Bagas ‘Zuxxy’ Pramudita
  • Luke ‘iFerg’ Fergie
  • Frank ‘Surgical Goblin’ Oskam

Esports PC Player of the Year

  • Mathieu ‘ZyWoo’ Herbaut
  • Zhou ‘Knight’ Ding
  • Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther
  • Kwon ‘Striker’ Nam-joo
  • Nathaniel ‘Rampy’ Duvall
  • Lasse Aukusti ‘Matumbaman’ Urpalainen
  • Michal ‘Nisha’ Jankowski
  • Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf
  • David Donizza
  • Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won
  • Troy ‘Canadian’ Jaroslawski
  • Benjy ‘Benjyfishy’ Fish

Esports Organization of the Year

  • G2 Esports
  • NRG
  • Team Liquid
  • Envy
  • Cloud9
  • Spacestation
  • 100 Thieves
  • TSM

Streamer of the Year

  • Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo
  • Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys
  • Tim ‘Timthetatman’ Betar
  • Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff
  • Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar
  • Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba
  • Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel
  • Ibai ‘Ibai’ Llanos
  • Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop
  • Naman ‘MortaL’ Sandeep Mathur
  • ‘Swagg’
  • ‘Asmongold’

Esports Host of the Year

  • Ana Xisde
  • Chris ‘Puckett’ Puckett
  • Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere
  • Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson
  • Frankie Ward
  • Lottie Van-Praag
  • Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden
  • Soe ‘Soembie’ Gschwind
  • James ‘Dash’ Patterson
  • Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez

Esports Team of the Year

  • Top Esports (League of Legends)
  • Shanghai Dragons (Overwatch)
  • Team Vitality (CS:GO)
  • Team Secret (Dota 2)
  • DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
  • G2 Esports (League of Legends)
  • Spacestation Gaming (Rainbow Six: Siege)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
  • Spacestation Gaming (Rocket League)
Business

Prodigy Agency’s star players get dedicated health coaching with Gscience

Published: 20/Nov/2020 11:50 Updated: 20/Nov/2020 11:52

by Adam Fitch
Prodigy Agency Gscience Partnership
Liquid/ESL

Share

Player management firm Prodigy Agency will provide their stars with committed health and performances coaches.

The agency has partnered with esports health and performance company Gscience in a commitment to all of their players.

They represent some of the biggest stars in esports, with players across Counter-Strike, Valorant, League of Legends, FIFA, and Rocket League.

The likes of Team Liquid’s ScreaM, Team Vitality’s apEX and ZywOo, Cloud9’s $1.65m signing Woxic, G2 Esports’ Mixwell, and FunPlus Phoenix’s Ange1 will all now look to get a boost in-game from their efforts away from the server.

OG CS:GO at BLAST Premier
BLAST
NBK-, ISSAA, and mantuu of OG will all benefit from this partnership.

Gscience will provide tailored performance coaching and workshops to those on Prodigy’s roster in an attempt to “improve the performance of the players whilst optimising their health and wellness.”

“Our main mission with Prodigy Agency is to take care and support our players from all angles,” said Jérôme Coupez, Prodigy Agency’s CEO. “Health, wellness and performance is obviously one of the most important verticals for esports players, especially with the current global situation, and it was important for us to find the right partners.”

The health and performance specialists will complete performance audits with each of the agency’s players, allowing them to create specific programs for the competitors to follow.

The alliance will also see Prodigy and Gscience promote mental health across gaming and esports. In Counter-Strike, this has become a pertinent topic following Astralis’ gla1ve and Xyp9x temporarily stepping down from the legendary roster due to ongoing stress and burnout. The CSPPA, Counter-Strike’s player association, launched their own mental health program to tackle such issues.

Professional CS:GO player apEX spoke on having dedicated performance specialists at hand: “Being an esports player is more and more stressful and demanding. Nowadays, we need to be real athletes, handling a high level of competition and pressure, an intense schedule and always being on top.It’s crucial to be supported in terms of performance and health, in the long term.

“Some of us already have great support from our organisations, but a lot of players don’t have that chance yet, even from the best teams. So I find it fantastic that Prodigy Agency is taking the initiative, commiting for their players.”