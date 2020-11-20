How to watch Esports Awards 2020: stream, nominees, winners - Dexerto

The Esports Awards are back for 2020. Hundreds of industry heavyweights have been nominated for awards, and while there’s no in-person fanfare this year, there’s still going to be plenty of celebration. Here’s everything you need to know.

Since 2015, the Esports Awards has been “dedicated to showcasing top class performance and innovation from, amongst others, the players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events and personalities within the scene.”

The Esports Awards are a time for the industry to celebrate the successes of the year. While in 2020 there hasn’t been much in the way of international competition or huge LANs, there’s still plenty of good to look back upon.

The industry awards are being held online this year due to the global health crisis, but that hasn’t stopped the fanfare. Be sure to stick with Dexerto ⁠as we take you through the two-day awards show live.

How to watch the Esports Awards 2020

The Esports Awards 2020 show will be split across two days instead of the usual one. The smaller Prelude show will take place on November 20 starting at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT. The big awards ceremony will come the day after, November 21, at the same time.

You can catch the action live on the Esports Awards Twitch channel. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

Esports Awards 2020 nominees

Esports Content Series of the Year

TSM Legends

G2 Voice Comms

The Hunt (Chicago Huntsmen)

The Heist (100 Thieves)

The Squad (Team Liquid)

The Story of (Score Esports)

Through The Smoke (Complexity)

Eavesdrop Podcast

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year

Razer

AMD

Logitech

Intel

Nvidia

HyperX

Corsair

Asus ROG

Alienware

Scuf Gaming

Elgato

Respawn

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Intel

Red Bull

Logitech

BMW

State Farm

Mastercard

Nike

Louis Vuitton

Mountain Dew Game Fuel

Lifetime Achievement in Esports

Daigo Umehara

Craig ‘Torbull’ Levine

Richard Lewis

Michael Sepso

Lim ‘Boxer’ Yo-hwan

Johnathan ‘FATAL1TY’ Wendel

Esports Coach of the Year

Wilton ‘zews’ Prado

Raymond ‘Rambo’ Lussier

Tobias ‘tow b’ Herberhold

Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann

Park ‘Crusty’ Dae-hee

Lee ‘Zefa’ Jae-min

Lee ‘Heen’ Seung-gon

Robert ‘Chrome’ Gomez

Luo ‘BSYY’ Sheng

Justin ‘Lycan’ Woods

Esports Videographer of the Year

Sean Do

Logan Dodson

Charles Dalton

Pete Nguyen

Cassidy Sanders

Perra Andersen

Julian Ramirez

Tuomo Vakeva

Esteban Martinez

Caroline Parker-Stark

Esports Photographer of the Year

Rich Lock

Michal Konkol

Eric Ananmalay

Peter Chau

Logan Dodson

Helena Kristiansson

Kyle Miller

Nuno Miranda

Stephanie Lindgren

Katy Eyre

Chris Ott

Radoslaw Makuch

Esports Analyst of the Year

Chad ‘SPUNJ’ Burchill

Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare

Indiana ‘Froskurinn’ Black

Ioannis ‘Fogged’ Loucas

Anthony ‘Nameless’ Wheeler

Lee ‘Wolf’ Jae-wan

Jacob ‘Pimp’ Winneche

Loviel ‘Velly’ Cardwell

Jonathan ‘Reinforce’ Larsson

Esports Collegiate Award

NACE

NUEL

College Carball

Kevin ‘Kebunbun’ Hoang

Tespa

Tyrelle ‘TyBuu’ Appleton

Maryville University

UC Irvine

Full Sail University

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Ashley Kang

Esports Talk

Musty

Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez

Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag

UpUpDownDown

Esports Personality of the Year

Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez Santiago

Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez

Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag

Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere

Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok

Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez

Indiana ‘Froskurinn’ Black

Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo

Esports Publisher of the Year

Riot Games

Valve

EA

Ubisoft

Epic Games

PUBG Corp

Psyonix

2K

Supercell

Tencent

Activision Blizzard

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

PUBG Mobile

Clash Royale

Clash of Clans

Free Fire

CoD Mobile

Arena of Valor

Brawl Stars

Mobile Legends

Esports PC Rookie of the Year

Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won

Ryu ‘Keria’ Min-seok

Alec ‘Fultz’ Fultz

Mingyi ‘Spica’ Lu

Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu

Edward ‘Tactical’ Ra

Esports Game of the Year

League of Legends

CS:GO

Fortnite

Dota 2

F1 2019

Rainbow Six: Siege

Rocket League

Valorant

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Esports Play of the Year

Okay…we lied. There is ONE more award you can vote on, the Esports Play of the Year in association with @RESPAWNProducts. Vote here: https://t.co/nYM9xNyggB Watch here: https://t.co/iMpClUpAvq Buy chair here👀: https://t.co/U013Q4KRxV pic.twitter.com/LukVw6gFj2 — Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) November 9, 2020

Ludvig ‘Brollan’ Brolin

Luke ‘Kendrew’ Kendrew

Justin ‘jstn.’ Morales

Ismailcan ‘XANTARES’ Dortkardes

Troy ‘Canadian’ Jaroslawski

Jacob ‘JKnaps’ Knapman

Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo

Helvijs ‘broky’ Saukants

Mathieu ‘ZyWoo’ Herbaut

Paul ‘Hyper’ Kontopanagiotis

Jason ‘Beaulo’ Doty

G2 Esports (League of Legends)

Esports Coverage Website of the Year

ESPN

Dexerto

Esports Observer

Liquipedia

HLTV

The Score Esports

Inven Global

Esports Insider

Esports Console Player of the Year

James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks

Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro

Donovan ‘Tekkz’ Hunt

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter

Caden ‘Sypical’ Pellegrin

Jacob ‘JKnaps’ Knapman

Victor ‘Fairy Peak’ Locquet

Mossad ‘Msdossary’ Aldossary

Esports Console Rookie of the Year

Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro

Jason ‘Firstkiller’ Corral

Henrique ‘Zezinho’ Lempke

Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal

Joris ‘Joreuz’ Robben

Joseph ‘Owakening’ Conley

Esports Content Team of the Year

100 Thieves

G2 Esports

1UP Studios

Complexity

NRG

FaZe Clan

Cloud9

LEC

EUnited

Esports Journalist of the Year

Ashley Kang

Jarek ‘DeKay’ Lewis

Richard Lewis

Emily Rand

Adam Fitch

Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields

Jacob Wolf

Tyler Erzberger

Esports Caster of the Year (Color)

Joe ‘MerK’ De Luca

Indiana ‘Froskurinn’ Black

Andy ‘Vedius’ Day

Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare

Jason ‘moses’ O’Toole

Mohan ‘launders’ Govindasamy

Thomas ‘Chance’ Ashworth

Michael ‘KiXSTAr’ Stockley

Ioannis ‘Fogged’ Loucas

Henry ‘HenryG’ Greer

Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play)

Mitch ‘Uber’ Leslie

Clint ‘Maven’ Evans

Clayton ‘CaptainFlowers’ Raines

Trevor ‘Quickshot’ Henry

Daniel ‘Drakos’ Drakos

Ibai ‘Ibai’ Llanos

Anders ‘Anders’ Blume

Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonnat

Owen ‘ODPixel’ Davies

Esports Supporting Agency of the Year

ESG Law

Hitmarker Jobs

The Story Mob

Esports Engine

Paper Crowns

Prodigy Agency

Character Select Agency

Esports Creative Team of the Year

Popcorp

AoE Creative

Damian Estrada

Paper Crowns

Euller Araujo

Hugo Bonnamy

Gregory ‘SesoHQ’ Ortiz

Roma Bib

Visuals by Impulse

Esports Mobile Player of the Year

Peng ‘Fly’ Yunfei

Made Bagas ‘Luxxy’ Prabaswara

Bruno ‘Nobru’ Goes

Naman ‘MortaL’ Sandeep Mathur

Made Bagas ‘Zuxxy’ Pramudita

Luke ‘iFerg’ Fergie

Frank ‘Surgical Goblin’ Oskam

Esports PC Player of the Year

Mathieu ‘ZyWoo’ Herbaut

Zhou ‘Knight’ Ding

Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther

Kwon ‘Striker’ Nam-joo

Nathaniel ‘Rampy’ Duvall

Lasse Aukusti ‘Matumbaman’ Urpalainen

Michal ‘Nisha’ Jankowski

Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf

David Donizza

Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won

Troy ‘Canadian’ Jaroslawski

Benjy ‘Benjyfishy’ Fish

Esports Organization of the Year

G2 Esports

NRG

Team Liquid

Envy

Cloud9

Spacestation

100 Thieves

TSM

Streamer of the Year

Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys

Tim ‘Timthetatman’ Betar

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff

Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar

Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel

Ibai ‘Ibai’ Llanos

Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop

Naman ‘MortaL’ Sandeep Mathur

‘Swagg’

‘Asmongold’

Esports Host of the Year

Ana Xisde

Chris ‘Puckett’ Puckett

Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere

Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson

Frankie Ward

Lottie Van-Praag

Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden

Soe ‘Soembie’ Gschwind

James ‘Dash’ Patterson

Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez

Esports Team of the Year