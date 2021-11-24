Denver Broncos star Justin Simmons joins XSET

North American esports organization XSET have furthered their ties to the world of sports by welcoming American football star Justin Simmons to their ranks.

From sports clubs owning and investing in esports organizations to professional athletes joining teams, the worlds of traditional sports and competitive gaming have never been more intertwined.

One of the companies in esports looking to further bridge that gap is XSET, an org launched back in July 2020 by former FaZe Clan execs like their former president Greg Selkoe.

Their latest move promises to keep this trend alive and well, welcoming Justin Simmons to their org. The 28-year-old NFL pro currently competes for the Denver Broncos.

Other athletes who XSET count as teammates include Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, NFL free agent Adrian Colbert, pro BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester, skateboarder Minna Stess, and NASCAR driver Anthony Alfredo.

XSET are interesting in blurring the lines across all entertainment sectors, however. They received an unspecified investment from American record label Quality Control in February 2021, meaning the company behind artists like Migos, Cardi B, and Lil Yachty have a say in the org’s activities.

“Once I began looking at XSET as an Esports organization, I was really impressed with how much ground they cover,” Simmons said in an interview with Mile High Sports. “It sets them apart from every other Esports organization. They’ve built a wonderful platform for themselves. They cover a multitude of areas, and they really give back to the community that’s been supporting them.

“They’ve always supported us streamers and content creators. That’s the biggest thing to me. Anybody that knows me and has followed my football career, I love giving back to my community. XSET is in my opinion the best at doing that. That was the icing on the cake for me.”