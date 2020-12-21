Shroud explains why he's finally stopped playing Escape from Tarkov - Dexerto

In his latest stream, Shroud explained that he’s struggling to go back to Escape from Tarkov, in part due to the game’s ever-growing performance issues, including the constant lag and in-game stuttering.

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek went through a list of all the games he’s played in the past few months. He was surprised to see the variety, which included everything from DayZ, PUBG, and Apex Legends to World of Warcraft.

Escape from Tarkov was on the list too. He hasn’t played it much recently other than a brief stint here and there. However, he’s streamed it for approximately 257 hours of total airtime, which makes it his ninth most streamed game.

At one point, he described it as a “blessing” compared to other FPS titles. However, now more time has passed and he’s racked up tons of hours, it seems like the game’s issues have put him off from playing again anytime soon.

“If you could take any game… and have it magically fixed to have no lag, [disconnecting], cheaters, etc., what would you pick?” asked one viewer. The question piqued Shroud’s interest, and he responded almost instantly.

“Tarkov, I think,” said Shroud. “I think if I could choose any game and have it magically fixed and perfect. No lag, no [disconnecting], no cheats, nothing. I think I’d choose Tarkov. The stutters on Tarkov are the worst.”

“I was watching xQc. xQc played two Raids on labs, and in his very first encounter, he just stuttered. Like, he got into a fight, and his game just stuttered. It’s so f**king annoying. That alone makes me not want to play that game. So frustrating.”

The last time Shroud played Escape from Tarkov was on December 17, which isn’t even that long ago. But based on his latest comments, it might be a while until we see him play it again.

There’s no denying the game can be an exhilarating experience, both as a player and as a spectator.

It’s produced its fair share of nail-biting moments on stream. All it needs is to have its issues ironed out, and it’ll be even better.