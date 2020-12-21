 Shroud explains why he's finally stopped playing Escape from Tarkov - Dexerto
Logo
Escape from Tarkov

Shroud explains why he’s finally stopped playing Escape from Tarkov

Published: 21/Dec/2020 4:11 Updated: 21/Dec/2020 4:29

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shroud Escape from Tarkov
Shroud / Battlestate Games

Share

shroud

In his latest stream, Shroud explained that he’s struggling to go back to Escape from Tarkov, in part due to the game’s ever-growing performance issues, including the constant lag and in-game stuttering.

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek went through a list of all the games he’s played in the past few months. He was surprised to see the variety, which included everything from DayZ, PUBG, and Apex Legends to World of Warcraft.

Escape from Tarkov was on the list too. He hasn’t played it much recently other than a brief stint here and there. However, he’s streamed it for approximately 257 hours of total airtime, which makes it his ninth most streamed game.

At one point, he described it as a “blessing” compared to other FPS titles. However, now more time has passed and he’s racked up tons of hours, it seems like the game’s issues have put him off from playing again anytime soon.

Shroud Escape from Tarkov
Shroud
Shroud enjoys playing Escape from Tarkov, but he’s not too thrilled about its performance issues.

“If you could take any game… and have it magically fixed to have no lag, [disconnecting], cheaters, etc., what would you pick?” asked one viewer. The question piqued Shroud’s interest, and he responded almost instantly.

“Tarkov, I think,” said Shroud. “I think if I could choose any game and have it magically fixed and perfect. No lag, no [disconnecting], no cheats, nothing. I think I’d choose Tarkov. The stutters on Tarkov are the worst.”

“I was watching xQc. xQc played two Raids on labs, and in his very first encounter, he just stuttered. Like, he got into a fight, and his game just stuttered. It’s so f**king annoying. That alone makes me not want to play that game. So frustrating.”

The last time Shroud played Escape from Tarkov was on December 17, which isn’t even that long ago. But based on his latest comments, it might be a while until we see him play it again.

There’s no denying the game can be an exhilarating experience, both as a player and as a spectator.

It’s produced its fair share of nail-biting moments on stream. All it needs is to have its issues ironed out, and it’ll be even better.

Escape from Tarkov

How to access Escape from Tarkov’s early test server

Published: 13/Nov/2020 16:30 Updated: 20/Dec/2020 20:04

by Lauren Bergin
Battlestate Games

Share

Escape from Tarkov

Battlestate Games have always been about building a fun community, but now they’re letting players influence the game design itself by launching the Escape from Tarkov Early Test Server. 

Escape from Tarkov’s developers, Battlestate Games, has always had a reputation for communicating with the game’s fanbase. By doing this, they’ve formed a dedicated community of players and fans who truly live and breathe the game.

These fans know that the updates for Tarkov are few and far between, normally coming in big chunks instead of occasional drip-fed updates. The announcement of new guns in early November certainly caused a stir, especially with Streets of Tarkov still looming somewhere on the horizon.

To add to the excitement, Tarkov’s devs have come up with an interesting way of including their fans in the development process: the Early Test Server.

streets-of-tarkov
Battlestate Games
Streets of Tarkov is hopefully coming soon, but fans may be included in its development

What is the Early Test Server?

The Tarkov early test program works similarly to the PBE in LoL or Experimental Mode in Overwatch. As Battlestate’s tweet says, the ETS allows players to “test and run new features, content, and updates before they appear in the game, and allow players to contribute to the world of Escape from Tarkov.”

Additionally, it will help the devs identify any bugs or fixes in a tighter timeframe. Therefore, it will help ensure that any new updates are as polished as possible.

How to access the Early Test Server

In order to participate in the Early Test Server, you must have an active copy of Escape from Tarkov.

To become a part of the Early Test server, simply follow these steps:

  • Activate the launcher.
  • Fill in the ETS form.
  • Await notification that you’ve been selected.

It’s great to see the game’s devs reaching out to their fans to ensure that the Tarkov experience is the best it can be. So, if you fancy shaping the face of Tarkov, apply for the ETS: The possibilities are limitless!

 