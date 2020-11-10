 Zedd says streaming on Twitch is harder compared to live concerts - Dexerto
Zedd says streaming on Twitch is harder compared to live concerts

Published: 10/Nov/2020 2:32

by Alan Bernal
World-famous artist Anton ‘Zedd’ Zaslavski is used to the pressure of a packed concert, though he recently revealed how streaming on Twitch can sometimes be a bit harder than performing his music live on stage.

Paying respects to the craft, Zedd told The CouRage & Nadeshot Show how the two mediums compared, explaining how the feeling of making music and broadcasting it to the stadium at this point in his career is less exhausting.

“Maybe because I’ve done what I do for so long, it gets to a point when I’m on stage, I’m in my own world,” the artists said. “But I’ve streamed a few times and it’s really hard. I feel like I’ve just worked out.”

The two podcast hosts made the distinction between simply being live on Twitch to actually being a source of entertainment, and how it can be hard to keep the vibe going for a whole broadcast.

Zedd has streamed a variety of games on Twitch including Valorant, Overwatch, and Fall Guys.

“When I was in my competitive career, I wasn’t really streaming. I was just broadcasting our scrims and our practice,” Nadeshot explained. “It wasn’t that I was trying to entertain. But ever since I retired, I want to be more entertaining. And I make it past four hours and I’m gassed.”

There’s a lot of pitfalls to avoid while streaming too. From the obvious technical difficulties that could arise to the angst of being under thousands of individual lenses at a time, there’s a lot that can dissuade someone from streaming.

Zedd was astonished with how streamers can regularly put up with the volatility of today’s social political climate where live snafus or a poor choice of words could have a dramatic effect on their public appeal.

“It’s also not to say anything wrong,” Zedd said of pre-planning what he streams. “In 2020, it’s not about your intention, we know that. It’s not about what you’re trying to say, it’s about what you said.”

The live aspect of interacting with chat and getting lost in the game or media you’re streaming can lead to unwanted results, according to Zedd.

To that, Nadeshot said how the pressure to be ‘on’ all the time during a stream is like a muscle that only gets stronger every time you stream.

Zedd might need to work on that muscle by getting more hours logged on Twitch, which could be why he thinks every stream ultimately feels like a workout.

Pokemon

PewDiePie stunned after fan creates custom Pokemon card for him

Published: 10/Nov/2020 0:53

by Brent Koepp
PewDiePie Pokemon TCG

YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg was blown away by a fan after they created a Pokemon trading card of featuring him. 

With over 107 million subscribers, PewDiePie is undisputedly the biggest content creator on YouTube. While the 31-year-old is known today for his Meme Reviews, he initially got his start with games like Minecraft and Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

To celebrate his love for Pokemon, a dedicated fan transformed the Swedish entertainer into his very own TCG collectible. Pewds was floored by the holographic card during his November 9 upload.

The YouTuber reacted to the custom-made PewDiePie Pokemon card.

PewDiePie gets his very own Pokemon card

The YouTuber reacted to the fan creation during his November 9 Last Week I Asked You segment. The star was floored by the custom holographic Pokemon item which featured his image on it.

“Hell yeah! Ah, that’s sick!” Kjellberg exclaimed after seeing the card for the first time. “Dope, I like it. Got the holographics, cool!” The fan showed off their creation in a video, which left the personality impressed.

The custom Pokemon card is full of creative details, such as the holographic red and black swirl background which has been Pewds’ branding for years. The Redditor also used the RPG’s Fighting Energy to represent the star’s Bro Fist logo.

The PewDiePie Pokemon card was initially uploaded on the r/pewdiepiesubmissions subreddit on November 1. The genius behind the creation is ‘Melodic_M‘, who explained that they made it “from an original Pokémon card and transparency paper!”

The fan makes both Pokemon & Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, and has made custom items featuring other YouTubers such as Gus Johnson, Joji, and H3h3. The artist posts their creations over on Instagram.

PewDiePie has shared his love for the Nintendo RPG in the past, such as in April when he told viewers a hilarious childhood story about when a neighbor tried to steal his Pokemon cards.

The 31-year-old has a lot to celebrate in 2020 as not only is he the most subscribed individual on YouTube with 107 million subscribers, he now has his very own holographic TCG card.