Zedd says streaming on Twitch is harder compared to live concerts - Dexerto

World-famous artist Anton ‘Zedd’ Zaslavski is used to the pressure of a packed concert, though he recently revealed how streaming on Twitch can sometimes be a bit harder than performing his music live on stage.

Paying respects to the craft, Zedd told The CouRage & Nadeshot Show how the two mediums compared, explaining how the feeling of making music and broadcasting it to the stadium at this point in his career is less exhausting.

“Maybe because I’ve done what I do for so long, it gets to a point when I’m on stage, I’m in my own world,” the artists said. “But I’ve streamed a few times and it’s really hard. I feel like I’ve just worked out.”

The two podcast hosts made the distinction between simply being live on Twitch to actually being a source of entertainment, and how it can be hard to keep the vibe going for a whole broadcast.

“When I was in my competitive career, I wasn’t really streaming. I was just broadcasting our scrims and our practice,” Nadeshot explained. “It wasn’t that I was trying to entertain. But ever since I retired, I want to be more entertaining. And I make it past four hours and I’m gassed.”

There’s a lot of pitfalls to avoid while streaming too. From the obvious technical difficulties that could arise to the angst of being under thousands of individual lenses at a time, there’s a lot that can dissuade someone from streaming.

Zedd was astonished with how streamers can regularly put up with the volatility of today’s social political climate where live snafus or a poor choice of words could have a dramatic effect on their public appeal.

“It’s also not to say anything wrong,” Zedd said of pre-planning what he streams. “In 2020, it’s not about your intention, we know that. It’s not about what you’re trying to say, it’s about what you said.”

(Mobile viewers: Timestamp at 6:27)

The live aspect of interacting with chat and getting lost in the game or media you’re streaming can lead to unwanted results, according to Zedd.

To that, Nadeshot said how the pressure to be ‘on’ all the time during a stream is like a muscle that only gets stronger every time you stream.

Zedd might need to work on that muscle by getting more hours logged on Twitch, which could be why he thinks every stream ultimately feels like a workout.