YouTuber Jarvo69 found guilty of aggravated trespass after invading Oval pitch

YouTube prankster Jarvo69 has been found guilty of aggravated trespass after invading The Oval pitch during England v India Test match.

Daniel Jarvis, knows as Jarvo69 on YouTube, collided with England’s cricketer Johnny Bairstow at the non-striker’s end after sprinting on to the field to bowl at Ollie Pope on day two of the fourth Test against India.

The YouTuber, who has over 170,000 subscribers, was arrested over the stunt on September 3, 2021, and later charged with aggravated trespass.

At Croydon Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Daniel Benjamin said: “The issue in the case is straight forward, namely whether he intended to disrupt the Test match.” He concluded this was Daniel’s intention, adding: “I find Mr. Jarvis guilty of aggravated trespass.”

Daniel, who self-represented after his request to adjourn the case was dismissed, said he did not believe he was trespassing because he had a ticket.

He said that some people “run out naked” during games but do not get arrested. The prankster told Croydon Magistrates’ Court that he “accidentally” made contact with Johnny Bairstow, adding: “I can’t remember the man’s name.”

The court was shown broadcast footage of Daniel running on to the pitch, along with a video he recorded showing him hiding in a toilet before sprinting on to the field after receiving a phone call telling him to go.

The court also viewed videos of him invading the pitch at two previous matches between England and India last year, at Lord’s on August 12 and at Headingley on August 25.

Daniel said he was not arrested over those pitch invasions, adding “no one has been prosecuted for these things before.”

“I didn’t intend to disrupt the match,” he told the court. “I didn’t know when I was coming out. Why wasn’t I arrested before? Why is everyone attacking me for it?”

The YouTuber said he got “positive feedback” on his videos, which he made for “people’s pleasure.”

He was granted unconditional bail. The judge adjourned sentencing at the same court until October 19, to allow for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.