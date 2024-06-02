Beta Squad vs AMP charity match called off after massive pitch invasion

At the 90th minute of the Beta Squad vs AMP charity football match on June 6, a massive pitch invasion completely halted the game. It’s since been called off, with neither team being able to finish the match the way they wanted.

The Beta Squad vs AMP charity football match was a highly anticipated event that pitted some of the biggest content creators in the world against each other, all for the sake of raising money for charity.

With over 600k viewers watching, excited to see the conclusion of the match that had a tied-up 6-6 scoreline at the 90th minute, disaster then struck when a pitch invasion forced organizers to cancel the event entirely.

Pitch invasions normally aren’t that huge of a deal, with a recent example being one organized by Mellstroy that briefly threw the Champions League Final into chaos. The offenders are usually thrown out, and the match resumes.

In the case of the Beta Squad vs AMP match, however, hundreds of people rushed the field all at once. Amid the chaos, the stream was cut off entirely and the game has since been called off.

Neither Beta Squad nor AMP have commented on the situation or how the conclusion of the match will be determined. Additionally, details like who the masked mystery player is were never revealed due to the sudden nature of how the stream got cut off.

Sharky, one of the competitors, went live on Instagram to confirm that the event’s been called and to condemn fans who rushed the pitch. He was saddened that neither side would get a trophy and was disappointed that the event ended this way.

Despite this, the stream came back on 30 minutes after it went down. They claimed that there’d be a penalty kick-off to determine who wins. However, they were still having issues with getting fans off the field at that time.

“We still want to do penalties, I think they’re clearing out the stadium right now, we’re gonna still try to have a penalty shoot out,” they explained.

Kai Cenat wasn’t happy with how things ended, either:

“That was my moment! Ya’ll ran out! Who won? Nobody. We don’t know. We’ll never know who won. 6-6, literally 3 minutes left on the pitch!” he exclaimed.

The stream concluded with Kai Cenat proposing a rematch against Beta Squad in America to determine the real winner. With the penalties called off, the match ended 6-6 with no winner as a result of the pitch invasion.