 YouTuber Glam&Gore called out for alleged racism by Spankie Valentine - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

YouTuber Glam&Gore called out for alleged racism by Spankie Valentine

Published: 12/Oct/2020 17:44

by Alice Hearing
Glam&Gore exposed for alleged racism by Spankie Valentine
Instagram: Spankie Valentine/ Instagram: Mykie

Share

Beauty YouTuber Glam&Gore has been called out for alleged ‘racism’ in a video made by her former friend and fellow YouTuber, Spankie Valentine.

On Sunday, October 11, Spankie published an hour-long video discussing Glam&Gore’s alleged racist actions including micro-aggressions, and trashing of other makeup gurus such as James Charles and Jeffree Star.

Advertisement

Glam&Gore, also known as Mykie, is a popular 30-year-old makeup artist with more than four million subscribers to her YouTube channel. She’s also known for dating YouTube star Anthony Padilla.

Mykie and Spankie have been friends for more than two years. In the video, Spankie forewarns viewers that the video “deals with racism, prejudice against the LGBT+ community, gaslighting, narcissism, and using people like James Charles, Jeffree Star, and Gabbie [Hannah].”

Advertisement
Jeffree Star and Glam&Gore Mykie
YouTube: Jeffree Star
Spankie accused Mykie of using Jeffree Star for clout.

Spankie discussed what Mykie had said about other members of the beauty community: “What bothered me was how much she was saying about other YouTubers behind their backs, mainly James Charles, and Jeffree Star, and Gabbie Hannah, while publicly fronting like she was their friend and using them for clout and getting on their channel.”

Spankie also accused Mykie of racist behavior in the form of microaggressions, pulling out many of her previous tweets. Spankie alleged, “She even tweeted a lot about claiming to be the victim of racism while dragging women of color.”

Spankie concluded by saying, “I’m not friends with her, I unfollowed her, and I’m done. I’m done because of the endless microaggressions which are racist, I’m done because from my perspective she exploits black trauma. She repeatedly made herself the victim of our oppression; she dragged women of color.”

Advertisement

Trisha Paytas, another YouTuber known for beauty tutorials who is heavily involved in the community, also tweeted in light of the backlash, describing Mykie as the “the lowest type of scum on the internet.”

Mykie has since responded to the accusations in an Instagram story, saying, “I’m sorry for my behavior in years past and I should have said this sooner.” She went on to say that she is ashamed of her actions.

Mykie Glam&Gore apology
Instagram: Mykie
Glam&Gore apologized on her Instagram story.

She also added that she felt that some of the incidents that had been touched upon in Spankie’s video had been shared without full context. She wrote: “In short, we were very close at one point, I trusted her and we vented together often about the beauty community. A lot of my insecurities and jealousy issues came through in deplorable ways that were said in anger and frustration.”

Advertisement
Mykie Glam&Gore apology Instagram
Instagram: Mykie
Mykie claimed that some issues discussed did not give full context.

Mykie apologized, and took responsibility for the actions she was accused of by Spankie. “Ultimately, it is my fault that I didn’t realize all the times I upset her over the years and that I did not provide her an environment where she felt safe to discuss this, so please do not give her any hate.”

“I am grateful she called me out on the things I’m ashamed of from my past because an apology was needed for that…I’m sorry to Spankie and the bipoc and lgbtq+ community who were hurt by this and I promise to do better moving forward,” she said.

Advertisement

While Mykie has responded, James Charles and Jeffree Star are yet to express their thoughts.

Entertainment

Addison Rae & Kourtney Kardashian targeted by anti-fur protesters

Published: 12/Oct/2020 12:40

by Georgina Smith
Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian take a selfie together
Instagram: Addison Rae

Share

Addison Rae

TikTok star Addison Rae and A-list celebrity Kourtney Kardashian were followed and confronted by animal rights activists in New York City amid ongoing accusations that Khloe has sported real animal fur in her previous outfits.

Since Addison Rae transformed from ordinary teenager to internet megastar within the space of a year, she has felt the enormity of her TikTok following through the opportunities she’s received since.

Advertisement

She’s released her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and is even set to star in a remake of the 1999 romantic comedy “She’s All That,” just proof of how far TikTok fame can catapult lucky stars into incredible opportunities.

However, perhaps the most unexpected friendship to emerge from the collision of TikTok and celebrity spheres, is 19-year-old Addison Rae and 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian. Despite the age gap, the pair seem to get along like a house on fire.

Advertisement
Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian pose side-by-side for a selfie.
Instagram: kourtneykardash
Kourtney Kardashian has previously hit back at trolls for criticizing her friendship with 19-year-old Addison Rae.

They first met when Kourtney arranged to surprise her son Mason, who is a huge fan of the TikTok star, and the women hit it off so well that they’ve been spotted hanging out with each other on several occasions since.

However this particular meet-up ended up being disrupted, when the pair were followed by animal rights activists. As the stars got out of their car, sounds of yelling got louder as the group of protestors approached Addison and Kourtney at speed.

They held up signs that had slogans like “defend animals” and “say no to fur,” and were screaming at the pair as they tried to break their way through the group into the building. The activists screamed “shame on you! Those animals are skinned alive.”

Advertisement
@papcultureAnti-fur protesters confront Kourtney in NYC⚡️Addisons just like 👀 ##addisonre ##addisonrae ##celebrity ##peta ##animalrights ##kourtneykardashian♬ original sound – Robert Barbera

They directed their attacks primarily at “disgusting animal abusers like Kourtney Kardashian” but shoved signs in Addison’s face as she walked by, the activists yelling “despicable animal abuser” into the building once the pair were both inside.

Kourtney along with other members of the Kardashian family have previously been heavily criticised for their use of real animal fur, and while they seem to be making an effort to use fake fur in recent months, activist groups are still unconvinced.

While Addison doesn’t seem to be the target of this particular attack, it certainly looked to be an unnerving experience for the young star. The video of the incident has now accumulated over 160,000 likes on TikTok.

Advertisement