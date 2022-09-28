YouTuber Def Noodles banned on Twitch for “use of drugs”

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at [email protected]

YouTube drama reporter Def Noodles has been banned from Twitch indefinitely after he “taste tested” ‘poppers’ on his September 27 stream.

Twitch said that due to the “severe nature” of this community guidelines strike, his account is indefinitely suspended, as opposed to the usual ban lengths of 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

Def Noodles, sharing his ban email on Twitter, did not deny that he had used drugs on stream. However, he retorted that “Poppers are not illegal in California, in fact, they are sold over the counter. And I live in WeHo!” [West Hollywood].

Drug use stream gets Def Noodles banned from Twitch

Def Noodles had been streaming on his ‘DefNoodlesShow’ channel, along with ‘Mark’ from LA Trash TV.

Mark snorted multiple poppers, each time attempting to guess their specific flavor or aroma.

Following the suspension, Def Noodles shared a clip from the stream, along with the email from Twitch, confirming the ban is indefinite.

Twitch’s community guidelines include drug use under the ‘self-destructive behavior’ section, specifically prohibiting:

Use of hard drugs

Misuse of legal substances and substances not fit for human consumption (e.g., prescription drugs, whippets, tide pods, bleach)

Dangerous consumption of alcohol or other substances that lead to being incapacitated

There is no specific mention of drugs that are legal in certain jurisdictions, but not others.

As Def Noodles’ suspension is indefinite, he will have to hope he is successful upon appeal, or may never be able to stream on Twitch again.

Twitch is not his primary platform for content creation, where he only had just over 1000 followers, compared to over 500,000 on YouTube.