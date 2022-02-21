YouTuber Airrack reveals how he snuck into the Super Bowl using an AirTag

YouTube star Airrack has revealed how he managed to sneak into the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles, California in early February.

The infamous YouTuber, who is known for sneaking into events like Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson in 2020, posted a video titled “Sneaking Into Super Bowl 2022!” just days after the event.

After the 25-year-old’s failed attempt to infiltrate the previous Super Bowl, he knew that the task would be anything short of easy.

The YouTube star sneaks in with just an AirTag

The YouTuber’s first attempt at entering SoFi stadium was by dressing up his friend Tyler as “Tom Brady’s personal plumber,” which didn’t fool security as he was immediately turned around and told to leave the event.

Advertisement

In addition to the plumber’s disguise, Airrack also tried playing the role of a football player and an Uber Eats driver, which to his surprise both resulted in him being escorted away for the event grounds.

Read More: YouTuber Airrack finally leaves deserted island after hitting 1M subscribers

With hopes low, he came up with one last plan, which was to slip an AirTag into someone’s bag and show the event staff that his phone was stuck inside the event when in reality it was just the tracker.

@airrack I caught you your next video is sneaking into the super bowl @airrack pic.twitter.com/wHp22y94Dp — trezo_2.0 (@Trezo_2x) February 17, 2022

After bypassing four separate levels of security, the clever-minded YouTuber was in.

“No way! I have been so scared about this for a year and I’ve snuck into so many things, this was like the highest level of sneaking in,” Airrack stated in his video.

Advertisement

After almost being in the venue for 20 minutes security had caught onto his “game” and escorted him out and back to where he started.

“I’m gonna be honest with you guys, sneaking into an event like this is very emotional for me…I have had some of the best memories of my life sneaking into things on this channel, so I feel like what we just did was the pinnacle of the sneak-in series, that being said I am officially quitting [sneaking in],” he said at the end of the video.

The adventitious YouTuber has set the goal of getting 10 million people to subscribe to him by the end of 2022 after 2021’s goal was to reach 1M.