YouTube warns content creators deleted videos can still get channel strikes - Dexerto

YouTubers are concerned about the platform’s policy that can give channels strikes for content in a video that had already been deleted. Raising questions of random, retroactive strikes that can affect anyone.

YouTuber channel ‘The Reel Rejects’ published a video on May 20 about receiving a warning from the site about a video he had permanently deleted hours before. Although it was a warning this time, it’s causing concerns among the broader YouTube community.

“To clarify,” The Reel Rejects’ Greg Alba said, reciting logs between him and YouTube support.

“It doesn’t matter if I go back and delete videos from six years ago that I, myself, go ‘Oh this [is] a cause for concern with YouTube’s newest censorship rules.’ I can still get flagged or get a strike from them.”

Advertisement

The YouTube support rep responded: “I’m afraid so.”

This got the attention of more creators on the platform that expressed a similar concern for possible infractions to their channels that may be unavoidable.

As YouTube’s policies have changed throughout the years, so have content creators’ videos to adapt to new Community Guidelines. At times, YouTubers self-edit within these changes and delete videos before they can become a problem.

But deleting the content might still present a problem for the channel, according to Alba’s encounter with YouTube.

Creators have long battled obstinate strikes to channels only for YouTube to reverse course, but there are those who were unaware of this policy.

Advertisement

Timestamp at 4:16 for mobile viewers.

There are others who were also interested about what that meant as far as privacy is concerned: “Guess this shows that Youtube keeps absolutely everything even when you ask for it deleted,” YouTuber ‘Heavy Spoilers’ said.

Dexerto reached out to YouTube for clarification on the matter. We’ll make sure to update this article if the Google-owned platform responds.