xQc takes over Twitch stream with automated Duck feeding system

The world of Twitch is changing every second, with weird and wonderful trends emerging. Could duck feeding become the next big movement?

With Twitch, viewers have never really “seen it all”. Just one when fantastical meta is coming to end, another one takes its place. From hot tub adventures to ear-licking ASMR (yes, that’s right), the streaming giant is a place for unlimited expression.

Well, xQc might just have uncovered a more wholesome pass-time than raging at Overwatch or arguing with viewers about their tastes in games.

Stock up everyone, because these little fellas are hungry.

Quack attack with xQc

For xQc, the Just Chatting genre has become a canvas for some truly unexpected events. Be it listening parties or playing deserted games, that is just the tip of the iceberg for what lies ahead on a typical xQc stream. His latest streaming adventure is seemingly his most wholesome tale yet.

After enjoying the soothing sounds of waterfalls, the Twitch channel DashDucks was later discovered by xQc in his online travels. On the surface, it may appear as a simple way to observe the beauty of nature.

However, what makes DashDucks interesting is the ability to feed the ducks right from your home. Subscribers who pledge towards the channel, once a day can choose to feed these little guys for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Alternative camera angles are also available for those looking to get a personalized effect.

“Guys, there’s a lot of them!” the streamer said in excitement as more ducks appeared to enjoy his generous contributions.

These ducks had the treat of their lives, as more viewers joined the wholesome moment.