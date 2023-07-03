xQc speechless over ohnePixel’s $130k CSGO trade gift

xQc was left stunned after CS:GO streamer ohnePixel was gifted $130,000 worth of cases and capsules by a wealthy fan in a trade offer.

While the in-game cosmetics have no inherent value, meaning they’re only worth whatever a player is willing to pay for them, in the past we’ve seen some CS skins sell for hundreds of thousands on the market.

Some rare knives and stickers especially are excessively costly, with the most expensive estimated to be worth upwards of millions, namely the ‘Blue Gem’ 387 Karambit Case Hardened — which its owner turned down an offer of €1.2 million (roughly $1.5 million USD) in 2021.

As CS:GO skins will carry over to the highly anticipated Counter-Strike 2, the announcement of the upgraded first-person shooter has made prices of all cosmetics, including cases, skyrocket higher than ever before.

With Valve also continuing to crack down on accounts linked to gambling sites, notably banning accounts with inventories worth up to $6 million collectively, CS:GO streamer ohnePixel received a massive donation from a fan in his July 2 stream, who gifted the skin collector over $100k worth of cases and sticker capsules.

xQc reacts to ohnePixel’s $100k donation from fan

Reacting to the clip, xQc was a bit baffled. The former Overwatch pro poked a bit of fun at ohne, claiming the $100,000 worth of cases will turn out to be worth less than a dollar if he opens them.

“Brother, I don’t get it,” he said. “Okay, dude if you open these chat, I’m telling you chat, you turn $100k to 54 cents. I’m actually deadass.” He added: “You turn this sh*t into 54 American cents if you open this sh*t.”

Although the Juicer didn’t realize at first it was actually a donation from a fan, instead believing ohne had purchased the items. Upon finding out, xQc was stunned: “Wait, he donated it? Huh? It’s a dono?

It’s reasonable to say the hype for CS cosmetics is as high as ever. Players collectively splashed out an absolute fortune on the new Anubis skin collection just days after its launch.

ohnePixel plans to open the cases on stream on Friday, July 7. He will be hoping to snag a rare Katowice 2014 holo sticker, or a Souvenir Dragon Lore, worth hundreds of thousands. The odds, though, are not in his favor.