Twitch streamer ohnepixel was gifted over $130k worth of CSGO Cases

ohnepixel is one of the biggest streamers in CSGO, and he’s known for skin trading, collection, and unboxing. He was suddenly gifted roughly $130k worth of cases to open, and he plans to go through them on stream.

The CSGO skin economy has been rapidly gaining value over the past few things, with the announcement of the much-anticipated Counter-Strike 2 sending the price of skins over the edge.

This is especially true for older cases, souvenir packages, and capsules. An entire subsection of the Counter Strike community is all about trading and collecting skins while they open cases on stream.

ohnepixel, one of the biggest CSGO streamers on Twitch, was gifted roughly $130k worth of skins by a collector who decided he didn’t want to hold onto them anymore.

ohnepixel gifted over $130k worth of cases to open

The CSGO skin market has been on fire lately. With some of the biggest accounts being banned by Valve due to a recent crackdown on gambling sites, some of the rarest and lowest float skins are being effectively removed from the trading pool forever.

That, combined with many coveted items like the Souvenir AWP Dragon Lore and Kato 2014 Titan Holo locked behind an expensive case with nigh impossible odds of getting them, makes older cases worth a considerable amount of money.

Within the items gifted to ohnepixel are two Kato 2014 Capsules worth at least $20k on their own, extremely rare Souvenir Packages, dozens of Bravo Cases worth $60-70 a piece, and much more.

What’s more, ohnepixel stands to win a lot of money if the odds are in his favor. He also stands to lose just as much if he doesn’t get the items he wants.

Anything like a Kato 2014 capsule or older Souvenir Packages rarely get opened due to how rare it is to get a return on investment. But, when you win, you win big.

He’s planning to open all the cases at once on Friday, July 7, in what will be one of the most expensive CSGO case openings ever recorded.