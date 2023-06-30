CSGO crackdown continues as Valve bans Steam accounts worth nearly $6 million

The CSGO crackdown on accounts linked to gambling sites continues as Valve bans Steam accounts with inventories worth up to $6 million collectively.

CSGO skin trading is currently in the midst of a massive ban wave. Despite the lucrative nature of the skin market, and even being a full-time job for successful traders, Valve can ban traders’ accounts without much warning.

And it has been happening through 2023 so far, as since May, traders who have dealt with gambling sites in the past are getting banned en masse, seemingly as Valve cracks down on certain sites.

And on June 28, dozens of high-value accounts were hit with community bans. All of which were speculated to be in association with CSGO Roll. Now days later, the bans are seemingly not slowing down, as a new wave just wiped thousands of high-value inventories off the market.

In a Tweet by skin trader Pickle, they highlighted that in just the last 24 hours, 82 accounts have been banned, with a collective $5,885,195 USD worth of value in their inventories.

According to the website in focus, Pricempire, there were many other bans afterward as well, showing the trend isn’t quite slowing down just yet as the crackdown continues.

The bans seemingly started when a rivaling site to CSGO Roll, CSGO Empire, shared a document alleging CSGO traders had been engaged in a scheme to “illegally launder” crypto through the rivaling site.

We cannot verify if it truly is connected, however, a number of the names provided in the spreadsheet have since been banned.

However, CSGO Roll’s owner refuted the claims and said that “things have gotten too far” after several skin traders who were allegedly innocent were caught in the crossfire, with millions of dollars worth of skins gone in a flash.