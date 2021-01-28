 xQc says Forsen's Minecraft speedrun record is "shameless" and shouldn't count - Dexerto
xQc says Forsen’s Minecraft speedrun record is “shameless” and shouldn’t count

Published: 28/Jan/2021 23:33

by Alan Bernal
xqc forsen minecraft
xQc / Forsen Twitch

Forsen responded to xQc’s Minecraft speedrun with a time that clocked in 28 seconds after than the French Canadian’s. But it’s how the “shameless” record came about that has xQc calling foul.

For the esports fans, remember, these two streamers were at one time the players to beat in their respective fields. The spirit of competition displayed between is now largely revolving around downing Minecraft’s Ender Dragon.

This time Forsen got the better of xQc. And while the former Overwatch pro concedes that the Swede has a solid record for a non-deathless run, he’s not entirely ready to give up the mantle in this fight.

“This piece of shit strat,” xQc started, mere moments after Forsen landed the killing blow on the endgame boss. “Guys listen, this stupid, fucking Crying Obsidian strat–”

XQc described the strat as ‘training wheel Andy,’ and isn’t impressed with Forsen taking a death in the midst of his path to a 27:42 run.

“Nobody tell him, chat,” xQc retorted to Forsen’s on-screen celebrations of beating the previous mark of 28:10. “He beat me in the non-deathless category. Motherfucker died. Guys guys, nope. Doesn’t count. He died.”

But the 25-year-old streamer went a bit further, calling Forsen’s attempt “shameless” for how he went about securing the new mark.

“That is shameless. It is shameful that he died on purpose. That is ‘weirdChampionship,’” xQc said. So while a quicker time was recorded, xQc isn’t ready to relinquish any kind of title to Forsen. But he’s still willing to beat the record.

While Forsen was celebrating, xQc confidently said he would beat the new run within the week, keeping the saga between the two alive for now.

The retired Starcraft-turned-Hearthstone pro’s run had xQc on the edge of his seat. There were times when xQc looked a little tense leading up to Forsen finding the stronghold and the ensuing search for the portal.

Though the ending was a little lackluster, he’s already thinking about raining down on Forsen’s parade with a new record attempt that should be on the way soon.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to address GameStop stocks drama live on Twitch – how to watch

Published: 28/Jan/2021 21:46

by Theo Salaun
alexandria ocasio cortez twitch
Twitter, @AOC / Twitch

New York congressional representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, is turning to Twitch to address the recent unfolding situation with GameStop’s $GME stocks, Reddit’s retail investors, and the response by apps like Robinhood.

As Twitch continues to gain popularity, so does its stature amongst people outside of the gaming industry. Notably, politicians like AOC and Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar made waves in 2020 when they promoted voter turnout with a massively successful Among Us stream alongside some of Twitch’s biggest streamers.

Further, Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker became the most-watched Twitch streamer in November as the political commentator delved into the U.S. presidential election. In light of that emerging political discourse on the platform, it should be no surprise that AOC is turning to Twitch, once again, to discuss the recent GameStop stocks drama.

In the past week or so, $GME has skyrocketed (alongside AMC Theatres’ $AMC and Nokia’s $NOK) thanks to retail investors spurred by TikTok and, most prominently, Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets. Now, trading has been halted by apps like Robinhood and Webull — prompting AOC to schedule a “fireside chat” stream on Twitch to discuss the situation.

How to watch AOC’s GameStop Twitch stream

AOC’s Twitch stream to discuss the GameStop situation will be aired live on Twitch from the politician’s official channel.

You can find scheduling details and the stream below.

  • Date: January 28, 2021
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 PT, 12:30 GMT)

As for the stream itself, when AOC goes live you’ll be able to tune in here:

While further details about the live stream remain unavailable, it’s likely that AOC will discuss the situation in general and also field questions from her chat. With hundreds of thousands of followers, discussion is likely to be active and the audience should be massive.

As the congresswoman explains in her announcement tweet, she intends to “discuss today’s developments with GameStop and retail trading.” This follows a series of tweets discussing Robinhood’s behavior and the general reactions to the massive consequences of this week’s retail trading.

As an added bonus, she noted that “a guest or two” may participate in the stream. It is unknown who those guests may be, but fans will certainly be curious to tune in and find out.