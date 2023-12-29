Forsen calls out “stupid” Twitch chat feature highlighting toxic messages

Forsen calls out a “stupid” Twitch feature that is ruining chat by highlighting toxic messages that were already deleted.

When it comes to Twitch chat, it can be quite sketchy for both streamers and viewers, as it allows anybody, depending on the chat settings, to type out anything they want. Even some of the more egregious messages.

Usually, viewers who type out toxic messages are instantly banned by moderators or the streamer, with their messages being deleted alongside it.

However, a feature in Twitch chat, threads, can completely circumvent the deletion of the original message by just replying to it, spreading around the banned message.

Twitch streamer Forsen called out Twitch for the feature, as it allows chatters to spread the already banned message.

“Hey Twitch how about a f***ing option to turn off threads in your stream?” Forsen tweeted at Twitch Support’s Twitter account.

“One guy writes something in very poor taste or whatever and then people can just highlight the message with no repercussions? Stupid f***ing idea.”

The option to disable threads is currently not a setting in Twitch’s chat. Rather, to moderate messages that viewers can spread, there are chat filters that stop the messages from being sent in the first place.

However, the filters won’t always be airtight with some unsavory messages going through, and other viewers can keep spreading the banned messages by replying to them.

Message threads were added in 2021, allowing chatters to more easily talk with one another and comment on a viewer’s message, making Twitch chat much less cluttered and legible.

As for whether Twitch will ever add the option to disable threads in stream chats, it’s unknown as they have yet to respond to Forsen’s call out.