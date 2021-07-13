xQc updates Twitch fans after surprise streaming hiatus

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel apologized to Twitch fans after not streaming for more than three days, claiming that “everything is in disarray” and he needs “a little more time” after moving house.

xQc hasn’t streamed for three days now.

It doesn’t seem like much, but it’s an unusually long break for someone as active and dedicated as he is. He also didn’t say anything about taking a break at the end of his last stream, which worried people.

However, it has something to do with him moving out again. In June 2021, xQc he was moving out, after being swatted daily. Not only did it make him fear for his life, but it also drove him to almost move to Canada as a result. Eventually, he and his partner, Adept, moved in to live with Sodapoppin, Malena, and Nmplol.

Advertisement

But it was only a temporary arrangement, and Nmplol confirmed they’ve moved out his stream on July 12, leading to xQc’s surprise streaming hiatus.

Shortly after, xQc broke his silence about the situation on social media. He didn’t specifically mention what was going on, nor did he confirm that he was moving house yet again. However, he provided an update as to why he hasn’t been streaming and apologized for it.

“Everything is in disarray,” he said. “I can go live, but I don’t want to stream until I can make “good” streams again. [I’m going to] need a little more time. Unpredictables keep stacking up. Sorry!”

Advertisement

EVERYTHING IS IN DISARAY, I CAN GO LIVE BUT I DON'T WANT TO STREAM UNTIL I CAN MAKE "GOOD" STREAMS AGAIN. GONNA NEED A LITTLE MORE TIME. UNPREDICTABLES KEEP STACKING UP. SORRY — xQc (@xQc) July 13, 2021

Fans were relieved to hear something from him finally. They assured him it was “no problem” and urged him to “take all the time [he] needs.” Some joked about tuning in to Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa and Adin Ross to pass the time and deal with the “depression” caused by his absence.

Still, there’s no denying they miss their favorite streamer. Even neutral viewers aren’t used to his absence on the platform. But his return is sure to be a welcome one, whenever it happens — and knowing xQc, it will be as soon as possible.