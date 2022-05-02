xQc & Pokimane reveal their biggest concern with Twitch Rivals events

In the first episode of their new Twitch podcast, xQc and Pokimane revealed their biggest concern with Twitch Rivals events — the struggle to find a balance between having fun and trying hard.

Twitch Rivals events are supposed to be about pitting popular streamers against each other in various games to have some fun. However, sometimes things can get pretty sweaty because there’s a lot of money on the line.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys talked about it on the first episode of their new Twitch podcast and came to the same conclusion — they’re not always fun because of it, and something needs to change, according to the two Twitch stars.

xQc kicked things off by saying he didn’t enjoy the $100k Rust Twitch Rivals event.“It wasn’t fun. It just got cringe. I did not enjoy that at all,” he said. Then, he explained what he thinks the root of the problem is.

“It had a bunch of streamers who were smaller, and they were trying hard, even if they don’t know much about Rust. They were on the grind for no viewers because they were so happy they got into the tournament.

“They stream for years and have no viewers, and finally reach a point where they’re invited to a 40-man event. So, they try to go hard because there’s a big prize pool, so there’s a lot of clout and money on the line.”

Poki agreed and added her two cents. “I think in general, Twitch Rivals events kind of have that issue where there’s such a large spectrum of playing for fun and content and then trying really f**king hard,” she said.

For that reason, she thinks Twitch Rivals events can sometimes fall short of the mark. “Where do you draw the line in balancing around all that? I feel like Twitch Rivals events can be really hit or miss because of that.”

It was one of many topics they covered throughout the stream. However, it’s important since it could mean they and other popular streamers might be less willing to participate in Twitch Rivals events if nothing changes.

The dynamic duo is looking to collaborate and make podcast episodes like this more often. So, there’s a good chance we’ll hear more about this issue in the upcoming weeks and months, especially if they participate in another event.