xQc parts ways with Sentinels amid rumors of joining new org

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has decided to part ways with esports organization Sentinels amid rumors of the former Overwatch professional inking a new deal elsewhere.

Boasting over three million followers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform, xQc has rapidly blossomed into one of the most popular personalities on the internet. The former Overwatch League talent rarely misses a day of going live, whether he’s playing the latest games or even just competing in chess tournaments.

While he signed to North American esports organization Sentinels in February of 2019, the content creator has now parted ways with the brand. After an 18 month stint with the org that backs Fortnite world champion Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf, and even xQc’s old Overwatch competitor Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won, the star is now without a team to represent.

This timing of this departure comes just weeks after rumors that the streamer would be joining a different organization in the esports industry.

The Sentinels have granted a request for release to variety streamer Félix “xQc” Lengyel,” an August 26 update reads. This release has come into effect “immediately” so that the Twitch star is able to “pursue new opportunities.”

This announcement came alongside a three-minute video that compiled some of xQc’s highlights with the organization. From his on-stream jersey reveal to watching Bugha win esports player of the year, and even a few hilarious fails thrown in for good measure.

Sentinels maintain active rosters across Valorant, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and more. They even run an Overwatch League team in the Los Angeles Gladiators. But where does this leave xQc? Only time will tell, though signs point towards the streamer finding a new home right away.

As one of the most successful creators on Twitch, countless orgs would inevitably be knocking on his door. However, he may not even have to go through the process of a bidding war as xQc has already been linked to another North American team. Luminosity Gaming recently announced the signings of Harley ‘Mrfreshasian’ Campbell and Elliott ‘Muselk’ Watkins. First mentioned in a since-edited article by The Hollywood Reporter, we may already know xQc is next in line.

While nothing is yet official, an announcement of xQc’s new home could be imminent. As he looks to pursue new opportunities, it’s unlikely that he remains without a team to represent for too long.

At the time of writing, xQc is yet to comment on his departure from Sentinels. We’ll be sure to update this article as new information comes to the surface.