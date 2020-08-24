PewDiePie explains how Mr Beast is "pushing the boundaries" of YouTube

During his August 24 upload, YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie Kjellberg was floored by Jimmy 'Mr Beast' Donaldson's insane $700k island contest. The Swedish star praised the American for "pushing the boundaries' of content creation.

PewDiePie, for many, has been the face of online entertainment for over a decade. The creator has risen from his humble roots in Sweden in 2010, to having over 106 million subscribers in 2020.

During his latest upload, the star praised fellow personality Mr Beast for changing the way content is being created on YouTube. The 30-year-old explained how Donaldson is breaking new ground.

PewDiePie praises Mr Beast after $700k island contest

During his latest episode of Last Week I Asked You, PewDiePie discovered that Mr Beast had given away a $700k island for a contest on his channel. The personality hilariously found out that a contestant had lost because they weren't subscribed to him.

Curious, he pulled up Mr Beast's video to watch it and broke into laughter when he saw the contestant getting eliminated. "Nooo! That's what you get!" he yelled jokingly. "He lost because he wasn't subscribed!"

"If that's not a good reason to subscribe to this channel RIGHT NOW, you could win an island. Literally! Can we talk about Mr Beast giving away a f**king island!?" he continued.

Pewds then praised Donaldson and explained to viewers why the creator is groundbreaking. "Legit, he's impressive. He's pushing boundaries on YouTube that no one even knew there was. I love that. That is so f**king dope!"

(Topic starts at 1:07)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qj9Auh0hRAc

The YouTuber told all of his viewers to subscribe to the American, before joking, "Or else you won't ever get a tambourine out of me! You understand?"

In 2019's viral PewDiePie vs T Series battle, the American went to extreme lengths to promote the Swedish entertainer. He even went to the Super Bowl and had his friends wear shirts that read "Sub 2 PewDiePie", which was broadcasted on live television for millions of viewers.

Considering that Kjellberg is the top individual content creator on YouTube with 106 million subs, his praise of Donaldson is quite the compliment. Mr Beast has continued to up his game as in October, he successfully launched the Team Trees campaign which saw over 20 million trees being planted around the world.