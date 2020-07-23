Aussie Fortnite star Muselk signs with Luminosity, joins MrFreshAsian

Australian Fortnite sensation Elliott ‘Muselk’ Watkins has followed in the steed of Harley ‘MrFreshAsian’ Campbell, joining Luminosity after the disbanding of Click Crew earlier in 2020.

Muselk has found a new home after the Click Crew disbanded earlier in 2020. One of Australia’s biggest names in Fortnite has joined North American organization Luminosity, following former Click member MrFreshAsian.

Advertisement

He was labelled the “God of Fortnite” by Luminosity in their announcement, a title Muselk has coined for himself numerous times over the last few years.

“I’m super excited to be joining Fresh as the newest member of LG,” Muselk said in the July 22 announcement.

Advertisement

Muselk, who has over a million followers on Twitter and almost 10 million subscribers on YouTube, is widely considered to be one of Australia’s most successful gaming content creators.

While he’s not a big hitting pro player dropping dozens of kills in every lobby, he gets up to more creative antics in-game, often working with former Click members like MrFreshAsian and Lannan ‘LazarBeam’ Eacott in his videos.

However, he did joke about being a shoe-in for the Fortnite World Cup later this year. “Epic hand us the trophy right now. Now there’s no way we can lose,” he said.

Advertisement

Yo epic hand us the World Cup trophy RN. Now there's no way we can lose. — Muselk (@muselk) July 22, 2020

Campbell, Eacott, and Watkins were all part of the Australian-based content creation house. While Click had a handful of big name talent under their banner, they disbanded in early July. The group last uploaded in April.

Other content creators under the Click banner, like LazarBeam and Kathleen ‘LoserFruit’ Belsten, haven’t found new homes yet.

Read more: How to complete Fortnite Season 3 Week 6 challenges

Muselk was not the only pickup Luminosity made on July 22. They also picked up five other Fortnite pros, including ‘Keys’ and ‘Slackes’, who were suspended for teaming during the Season 2 FNCS tournament.

Advertisement

We’ve got a TON of Fortnite wins in the future with these new additions to the #LGLOYAL fam. 😎



Please join us in OFFICIALLY welcoming: @TheSommerset, @Eclipsae, @Slackes_, @Keys_FN, and @JamperFN to Team Luminosity! 💙 pic.twitter.com/UCbzc9XINz — Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) July 23, 2020

It marks a massive expansion in Luminosity’s Fortnite arm, which was gutted earlier in 2020 after a number of long-time players left.