Leafy reveals plan to become full-time Twitch streamer after YouTube ban

Former YouTuber Calvin ‘LeafyIsHere’ Lee Vail has revealed his intentions to stream on Twitch full-time after his account received a permanent ban from Google’s video-sharing platform.

Despite being one of the platform’s fastest-growing content creators in the months prior, Leafy took a long hiatus from YouTube in December 2017, only to return in 2020 with new videos discussing online drama.

Advertisement

Following a series of videos criticizing stars like Pokimane, iDubbz and more, it was revealed that Leafy’s channel, which had just under five million subscribers, had been permanently suspended from YouTube on August 19.

Leafy revealed that his channel had been terminated due to “multiple or severe violations of YouTube’s policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully or threaten” and initially called the platform out, demanding answers for the punishment.

Advertisement

However, it seems as if he is moving on from YouTube, after revealing his intentions to switch to rival streaming platform Twitch full-time, during his first broadcast back on August 25.

After his viewers asked him to become a full-time Twitch streamer, Leafy explained that it was definitely in his plans to stream more often following his YouTube ban.

Topic starts at 11:30.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V31HfIC7fag

"That's the plan," he admitted. "It's definitely a different adjustment to make but I've been doing YouTube for a while so it'd be something new."

Advertisement

Read More: YouTuber Roman Atwood reveals major life update after extended hiatus

Although, he did reveal that he was a little hesitant to get back into streaming, highlighting the different pressures when creating live content, "I'm not going to lie there is like a certain amount of pressure, it's all live."

Despite his plans to become a Twitch star, it seems as if the Amazon-owned platform has also taken action against the popular content creator, with one viewer pointing out that his channel had been 'shadowbanned' and was not showing up in searches.

He responded by claiming it might be best to set up his own platform, where people "could say and do anything they want" but for now it seems as if he is still intending to stream on Twitch, despite the restrictions.