xQc leaves Pokimane hanging after forgetting about Twitch podcast debut

Just days after Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys announced they were starting a podcast together, xQc forgot to show up to the first episode and left his co-host hanging.

On April 8, xQc revealed that he and Poki were starting a podcast together. The first ‘trial’ episode was supposed to kick off on Saturday, April 9, and their fans couldn’t wait.

However, it didn’t go according to plan.

Just when it looked like things were about to begin, xQc never rocked up and left Poki hanging on stream. Poki admitted she had no idea where he was and tried to explain what she thought had happened.

Poki responded to a fan who asked if xQc ditched her by awkwardly shrugging for a moment before saying: “I think he forgot that today was Saturday. Maybe he thought that I meant next Saturday? I don’t know.”

xQc streams a lot. According to SullyGnome, he has streamed for more than 3,500 hours in the past year alone, which equates to 145 days. However, he doesn’t follow a schedule, and as a result, sometimes loses track of time.

Poki thinks that’s what happened in this instance, and she didn’t hold it against him because it’s happened to her as well.

“I really think he just lost track of the days, which happens. It’s happened to me.”

xQc and Poki will likely re-schedule their first podcast episode at a later date. However, the fact he didn’t show up has some concerned about how reliable he’ll be in terms of sticking to the schedule moving forward.

Either way, once the podcast is underway, it will almost certainly be a smash hit given how popular the two hosts are. Not only will it bring their communities together, but it will also revolutionize their content.