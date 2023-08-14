xQc confirms cheating allegations as Fran details messy breakup

xQc has publicly confirmed the cheating allegations leveled against him during a recent live stream with his ex-partner Fran. The pair went on to detail the fallout of their messy breakup while viewers watched on.

In a tell-all livestream by xQc’s ex-girlfriend, FRAN, she claimed the main reason she broke up with the streamer was because he cheated on her. Moments later, xQc joined the stream and publicly confirmed as much.

On stream, FRAN called xQc, asking him, “A lot of your juicers think that I’m lying about what happened, about you cheating on me, can you please confirm or deny?”

Article continues after ad

To which xQc replied, “I will confirm.” He further added, “I think a lengthy segment needs to be done about this down the line for a bunch of reasons. And as lengthy as it can be and as publicly as it can get and as many apologies as you can put in, it doesn’t really change the action itself.”

After confirming he did in fact cheat, xQc then pivoted, saying he didn’t want to go into any further details during the public broadcast, adding that a full explanation can wait for another day.

Article continues after ad

This confirmation from xQc comes as they both confirmed their breakup weeks after their relationship went public.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

During the livestream, she further detailed her encounters with another of xQc’s ex partners, Adept. Fran claimed that while the pair were dating, Adept had told her xQc was an “abuser” to which she defended him.

Fran went on to shut down any rumors of abuse during their relationship. “He has never abused me, he has never sexually assaulted me, never,” she assured.

Article continues after ad

All of this comes as xQc is dealing with multiple public controversies. From his handling of the react content discourse, his public falling out with pokelawls, and the divorce proceedings being made public by his ex, Adept.