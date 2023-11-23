xQc claims he faces more backlash than Pokimane for controversies

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel believes he faces more backlash than most streamers, including Pokimane, in the wake of her controversy over the price of Myna cookies.

Over the years, plenty of streaming stars and YouTubers have dipped into the merchandise game. Some have just sold t-shirts and hoodies with their own branding on them, while others have branched out into the food and drinks market.

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys became the latest to hop on board with that, launching Myna Snacks and their Midnight Mini Cookies. However, she was quickly swamped by a wave of backlash due to the pricing of the cookies and comparisons to cheaper brands.

Poki also faced criticism for making jokes about fans being too “broke” to buy the snacks, which has prompted plenty of other content creators to weigh in. That includes xQc, who believes he’s faced worse backlash for lesser things.

xQc claims he gets more backlash than Pokimane amid cookie drama

During his November 22 Kick stream, the former Overwatch League star had been watching Ludwig’s take on the drama surrounding Myna’s cookies, when he decided to relate it to his own, recent experiences with backlash.

“By ratio of people who were exposed to the news, she got less flak for flexing on somebody broke as a millionaire, right, in public than I did for flexing on another multi-millionaire with a f*cking watch in private,” xQc said, referring to his beef with H3H3 from early August.

“That’s insane, let that sink in.”

In recent weeks, the Canadian has also faced criticism for flexing his wealth on people in his public tweets, again using that same watch over having clips reacting to the ongoing Israel and Palestine conflicts.

Those tweets were, at the time, labeled as the “worst reply” possible as xQc was roundly criticized from all corners but it didn’t stretch as long as the current Poki drama has.