xQc blesses his hairdresser with a shot of his $300k McLaren supercar

Popular Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel showed his good guy side after letting his hairdresser take a spin in his $300k McLaren 720s Spider.

As the most popular streamer on Twitch, xQc brings in some hefty paycheques at the end of the month. One of the ways he loves to spend his millions is on his flashy supercars…even though he doesn’t have a license.

For example, in February 2022, he’d revealed he’d spent a whopping $110,000 on a BMW X6M competition. However, his McLaren supercar really blew his fans’ minds.

So, when xQc offered to let his hairdresser have a drive in his awesome set of wheels, the stylist couldn’t quite believe his luck.

xQc gifts hairdresser a drive in his McLaren car

xQc was having his hair done by stylist ‘Kuni‘ during his livestream on May 10. After having his signature bangs cut off and sporting a shorter look, xQc offered Kuni the chance to drive in his 720s McLaren while he finished his stream.

Understandably, Kuni was left shocked by the offer and kept asking xQc if he was “for real,” but xQc continued to insist and Kuni could not have been more grateful.

The stylist explained that he used to drive sports cars like the McLaren when he worked as a valet, but had never had the chance to take them out for a spin.

Kuni later took to Instagram to share his excitement and thanked xQc for his kind gesture. Posting a picture of the car on his story, xQc said: “Ok, all I’m gonna say xQc genuinely cares to make everybody happy!”

He then shared a video of him behind the wheel of the supercar hitting some incredible speeds and continued to show his gratefulness to xQc: “Your hospitality is indescribable. You knew I love cars and you handed me the keys to your 720s McLaren.”

xQc doesn’t yet have a license to drive his sports cars himself, but he’s more than happy to let others’ dreams come true by taking them for a spin.