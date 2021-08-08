100 Thieves Yassuo makes rookie Twitch mistake by not muting himself

100 Thieves content creator Yassuo made a rookie mistake by not muting his headset microphone while streaming before heading to the bathroom.

Over the years we’ve seen countless amount of streamers make mistakes by not muting themselves, forgetting to turn off their camera, or just completely forgetting that they’re broadcasting themselves to thousands of viewers.

It’s a rookie mistake that a lot of streamers make at the beginning of their streaming career, but even the biggest streamers sometimes forget.

While casually streaming League of Legends like he does almost every day, 100 Thieves content creator Hammoudi ‘Yassuo’ Abdalrhman made a mistake that nobody would ever want to make.

After moving out of LA in early August, the 100 Thieves content creator is now staying in Mexico and then moving back to New York with his family. Of course, moving to another country with your entire streaming setup isn’t easy, so Yassuo had to settle for a wireless headset as his microphone.

During his normal League of Legends stream, with 10,000 viewers watching, Yassuo had to go to the bathroom, but he made the rookie mistake and forgot to mute his microphone, letting his viewers hear the whole thing.

After a minute of awkwardness, the streamer returned to his desk with the chat laughing at him. He then noticed he forgot to put his headset down before making a trip to the bathroom.

“Why are you guys laughing?… Oh my god, you guys could hear me, oh my god you can hear, oh my god you could hear my p*ss, I forgot I had my headset on. That’s awkward, that’s so awkward, my bad guys, that’s so awkward. I’m sorry,” said the streamer.

For the next couple of days, his chat has been roasting him for “moaning” while he was at the bathroom, prompting the streamer to make a weird tweet.

Normalize moaning while peeing — Moe (@Yassuo) August 7, 2021

We’re sure Yassuo will never make this rookie mistake again.