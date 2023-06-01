xQc reveals he has a new girlfriend as drama with Adept continues

xQc has revealed that he has a girlfriend on stream as drama with ex-partner Adept continues to swirl.

Following an explosive stream towards the end of 2022, xQc and his ex-partner Adept have continued to go back and forth regarding their past relationship and issues surrounding it.

xQc claims that he had to choose between her and his family, and on May 31 Adept made claims that the two had been married for three years.

During his most recent stream, xQc dropped yet another bit of information regarding his relationship status.

xQc reveals he has a girlfriend

At the end of his stream, xQc was talking to his chat about what all has been happening in his life when he dropped the latest bit of information regarding his life.

“It’s super annoying. It’s just… I have a new girlfriend and it’s been like a living nightmare. It’s been a f*cking nightmare. Like. Everything,” he said.

With that being all that he said, fans were left to wonder who the new girlfriend is now that he’s had to move yet again — with fans thinking he’s moved to Texas.

This isn’t the first girlfriend xQc has had since his public breakup with Adept back in September, either. The Juicer had a short-lived relationship with fellow streamer Nyyxxii in November.

They had first made their relationship public with a smooch on stream, only to unfollow each other just weeks later.

If xQc decides to reveal his new girlfriend we’ll be sure to update you, but in the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section to check out our coverage.