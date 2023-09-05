Women kicked off flight for refusing to sit in vomit-covered seats

An airline is in hot water after forcing female passengers to sit in vomit-covered seats or get kicked off the flight.

Air Canada is on damage control after a Facebook post describing the disturbing conditions of a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal in late August.

On August 29, Susan Benson posted a viral rant about Air Canada, explaining how on the prior flight, someone had vomited in the area and the seats were still wet by takeoff time.

After airline staff “reluctantly” gave passengers vomit bags and blankets before the pilot came down to speak to the women and issue a warning.

Air Canada apologizes for kicking women off flight over vomit-covered seats

According to Benson, the pilot knelt next to the two ladies and explained that they had two choices, neither of which exactly pleasant.

“They could leave the plane on their own accord and organize flights on their own dime, or they would be escorted off the plane by security and placed on a no fly list!” Benson explained.

Eventually, other passengers joined in, with one identifying themselves as a police officer saying how they would never treat others that way.

“The pilot got up and walked to the front of the plane. Next thing we know Security comes down the aisle and escorted the two ladies off the plane! For what? Refusing to sit in vomit for five hours! Air Canada literally expects passage to sit in vomit or be escorted off the plane and placed on a no-fly list!” the passenger exclaimed.

It wasn’t long before Benson’s thread went viral across social media, resulting in Air Canada responding to the accusations.

“Our operating procedures were not followed correctly in this instance,” the airline told CTV. “They clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled. We remain in contact with them about this matter.”

This isn’t the first airline story to blow up recently. Earlier this month, a plane had to make an emergency landing after “biohazard” diarrhea began dribbling down the isles.