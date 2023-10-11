Woman’s husband accidentally ‘ruins’ the moment their children meet for the first time

A woman’s husband hilariously ruined the moment their daughter met their newborn sibling in a viral TikTok video.

Nothing is greater than the moment a mother meets her newborn after giving birth.

However, for one mom, her daughter’s reaction to meeting her new sibling was one she wanted to keep for the record books.

But when her husband accidentally ruined the moment the two met, the woman was unable to capture one of the most important ‘firsts’ of their children’s lives.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: marcel fagin Mom laughs it off as her husband accidentally blocked her camera from seeing their two children meet for the first time.

TikTokers troll dad for ruining a very special moment between their children

After Alyssa had just given birth to her newborn, she wanted to reminisce on her toddler’s reaction to meeting her new sibling.

Article continues after ad

As her daughter and husband walked into her hospital room, Alyssa was holding her baby who was only moments old.

Though Alyssa anticipated looking back on the recorded video to see her daughter gleaming with joy, all she was able to see was the large plastic cup that her husband placed right in front of the camera.

Article continues after ad

Sure, Alyssa’s daughter could be heard excitedly saying, “Baby! That’s my baby sister!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, the intention was to get the whole reaction on camera, as Alyssa even added a text overlay to her TikTok video, saying, “POV: You’ve waited your whole pregnancy to record your daughter’s reaction to meeting her new sibling.”

Article continues after ad

Those who viewed Alyssa’s hilarious video took to her comments to troll her husband, saying, “I’m not sure how, but THIS is boy math.”

Article continues after ad

As well as, “I just got so mad at your husband!”

One person even wrote how relatable the situation was, saying, “Omfg, this is exactly what marriage is. When someone asks what it’s like to be married, show them this video. That’s it.”

Another viewer jokingly penned that they would bring the incident up in every argument with her husband, as it’s an easy way for her to win while bickering.

Article continues after ad

Though Alyssa received plenty of comments, she didn’t reply to any with an update on how her two children were able to bond after the accidentally ruined moment. However, she was given nothing but support for the special encounter between her daughter and newborn.