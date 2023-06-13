Woman’s “awkward” encounter with man who left wife for first-class upgrade goes viral

A woman is taking TikTok by storm after regaling viewers with the tale of how she got seated next to a father of two on a plane — who’d left his wife and kids behind in economy for a first-class upgrade.

TikTok is a haven for folks to come and share the stories of wild events that happen in their lives, and this latest storytime video is dropping jaws all across the platform.

TikTok user Jordynn Wynn was sitting in first-class on a plane when her neighbor, a married man, began a conversation with her, explaining that drinks in their seating section were unlimited.

The two got to talking, and were having a conversation about the man’s job when his wife came up with their two young children in tow.

Wife furious after husband leaves her & 2 kids behind for first-class upgrade

According to Wynn, the kids were around two and five years old, respectively — and their mom looked “pissed.”

Apparently, the dad had left his wife and two young children behind in economy after being upgraded to first class, and was supposedly using the opportunity to get some work done on his laptop… but the wife noticed him chatting up Wynn next to him instead of putting his head down on a project he was apparently behind on.

“If you’re not going to work, then the least you can do is watch one of the babies,” the wife said.

The couple then got into a “heated, awkward” argument while Wynn attempted to entertain the five-year-old.

“He says something like, ‘Oh yeah, she was just asking me about my job,’ and she’s like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been watching you with your head turned over here for the last 20 minutes,'” Wynn recalled.

In the end, the mom ended up leaving her husband with their youngest kid — who he tried to keep occupied with anything he had on hand for the rest of the flight.

Commenters were extremely sympathetic toward the mom, but some took issue with the TikToker for calling her “grumpy” during the conversation.

“If my husband took the upgrade and left me in economy with two kids, he wouldn’t make it out alive,” one user wrote.

“Sounds harsh to describe the wife as grumpy, like she chose to be difficult,” another said. “It is difficult to handle two young kids in tow, alone.”

“My husband left me with our daughter when he was upgraded to first-class on a six-hour flight,” another mom said. “Whenever I think about it, I buy myself something nice.”

TikTok: jordanwynn Commenters were definitely on “team wife.”

This is far from the first flight-related drama to take over TikTok lately; in fact, a video went viral after catching a rowdy passenger being escorted off the plane for spitting on other fliers.