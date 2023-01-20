Woman splits viewers after revealing she accidentally had baby with cousin

A woman on TikTok has shocked her viewers after uploading a video revealing that she accidentally married her cousin and found out after she became pregnant.

In smaller towns across the world, some people may find themselves constantly running into extended family members or learn that someone they just met is actually a distant cousin.

TikToker Marcella Hill recently figured out the odds of getting into a relationship with a distant cousin as she was searching for names for their baby after she became pregnant.

She recently revealed this to her nearly 300k followers in a video, splitting viewers in the process.

Woman reveals she had baby with her cousin

Uploaded on January 9, 2023, Marcella’s video has been viewed nearly a million times with over a thousand comments.

“So I’ve never publicly told anyone that I accidentally married my cousin,” she said. “I was sitting on the couch looking for names for the baby we were about to have, and I was on a family search [looking at names]. My husband’s next to me on his own family search, and he’s like, ‘Oh, that’s funny we have the same Grandma and Grandpa’s names.”

The TikToker then explained that she thought he was logged into her account before realizing that her grandpa is her husband’s grandma’s first cousin — making them third cousins.

“When I get to go to my family reunion, he gets to go to his too,” she added.

Her viewers were quick to share their thoughts in the comments on the video as well.

One user asked: “How didn’t y’all realize this at the wedding?”

Another user replied: “It’s perfectly fine to be 3rd cousins.”

While others thought it was weird that she would reveal this knowledge: “Things you shouldn’t tell anyone.”

Despite the opinion of others, Marcella has continued to be happy in her marriage and enjoys her family.