Maid of honor reveals bride’s pregnancy in spiteful speech

The sister of a bride spitefully revealed to the entire wedding party, family, and friends at the reception that her sister was pregnant.

Nothing is worse than having bad weather and bad vibes on your wedding day, but the sister of one particular bride did not seem to care.

Though the focal point of the special day should have been on the bride and groom, the bride’s sister, who was also the maid of honor, wasn’t about to let that happen.

Since the wedding occurred in June, a member in attendance has taken to Reddit to share the awkward and uncomfortable experience where the sister took away all of the bride’s glory.

Unsplash: Cherry Laithang A bride at her wedding

Maid of honor leaves wedding guests speechless

As the maid of honor and sister of the bride, one would assume that she takes the responsibility seriously to assure that the wedding day will be perfect.

In this case, that’s not what happened, as one wedding guest has taken to Reddit to share the way a maid of honor ruined a wedding in just a few short minutes.

During the reception of a June wedding, family members and friends took to the mic to share their love for the newlyweds. However, things went south when the bride’s sister took her turn.

The person who posted to Reddit claimed the MOH opened her speech with, “I didn’t write anything down, I figured I’d wing it.”

Her speech then continued with, “Honestly, we’ve heard enough about my sister for one day. I’m a little sick of it.”

Here’s the kicker: She then proceeded to tell every single guest at the wedding that her sister was expecting a child, saying, “Can’t wait to meet the little one.”

Unsplash: Jeremy Wong Weddings A bride and groom hold hands at their wedding.

The poster claimed that the sister of the bride can’t stand to be second fiddle, resulting in her spiteful speech that revealed her sister’s six-week pregnancy that nobody, not even her parents, knew about.

The guest, who reported about the awkward experience, didn’t touch on how the bride and groom took to the happenstance – however, she did state that the entire reception area was left speechless by the maid of honor’s rude speech.

Though the guests were left without words, Reddit users responded to the cringy situation with shock, saying, “Looks like the maid of honor won’t be getting the ‘Aunty’ upgrade. How incredibly selfish of her.”

Another shared their experience with jealous family members, saying, “I have a sister like this. She’s not invited. There’s more than this but this was also one of the factors.”

This hasn’t been the only awkward wedding encounter of the summer, as one TikToker exposed a woman for wearing a white dress similar to what a bride would wear. Though it’s no revealed secret, it’s a wedding fopaux, nonetheless.