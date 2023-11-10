Woman shocks viewers after catching husband “red handed” having affair with her mom

A woman on TikTok has shocked viewers after revealing that her now ex-husband had an affair with her mom right after she gave birth to twins.

TikToker Katenacious is the latest to go viral on the app, as she left viewers shocked after revealing that her now ex-husband had an affair with her own mom.

Woman says husband slept with her mother

In a post on November 8, 2023, Katenacious shared the story about her ex-husband and revealed that he had slept with her mom while she was dealing with post-partum depression after giving birth to twins.

“Their affair lasted about four months before I finally definitively caught them red handed,” she said. “When I did confirm that the affair was happening, I did leave immediately with my children.

“The night that I left with my daughters, my mother moved into my house with my husband. They continued to play house until I served my husband my husband with divorce papers that also stated that I would be filing for 100% custody of my children.”

Kate went on to explain that her ex husband and mom were conspiring to get married, which would make her mom the kids step-mom and her kids would be her step-sisters.

She added: “But alas, my husband got tired of her too so he dumped her, kicked her out of the house, and my dad welcomed her back with open arms.”

Kathnacious also claims that her parents blame the affair on her, saying that shes a “horrible daughter” and “horrible wife.”

Users were quick to hop into the comments to share their thoughts on this story, with most of them supporting the TikToker.

“This would break me. I’m so sorry,” one user replied.

Another said: “Wow, the audacity on them to blame you afterwards.”

“I want you to know you deserved so much better! Your mom should have been your ‘safe place to fall.’ Sending you so much love,” a third user replied.