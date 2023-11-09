TikTokers are putting toilet paper in the fridge for this wild reason

TikTokers are going crazy for the newest life hack which includes putting a roll of toilet paper in the fridge, but what are the benefits of it?

Thanks to social media, when someone comes up with an idea—good or bad—it spreads like wildfire. From how to easily see if a pair of jeans will fit without trying them on to a better technique to shake a ketchup bottle to get to the last bit of sauce, you never know what the next viral life hack will be.

This time, the newest viral trend seems to be putting a roll of toilet paper in the fridge…

Even though toilet paper became a valuable commodity during the pandemic, that isn’t why people are storing toilet paper in their fridge or freezer like they would cold hard cash. So, what gives? Well, the real reason is all about freshness.

According to @smartfoxlifehacks, putting toilet paper in the fridge is a trick that the hotel industry uses to absorb bad odors.

“[In hotels], toilet rolls are put in the fridge, and you can also do this at home. All you have to do is take a roll of toilet paper and put it in your fridge because toilet paper absorbs unpleasant odors. And this way you make sure your fridge no longer smells unpleasant.

“Every two to three weeks, you should replace the roll with a new one.”

News outlet Parade recommends using a fresh roll, placing it in the back of the fridge away from anything that could leak, and throwing away the roll after three weeks — “don’t try to reuse the roll in the bathroom,” the outlet warned.

Another TikToker revealed that the stench might not be coming from mysterious spills or spoiled food, but rather from the fridge tray, which sits at the back of the refrigerator and collects whatever liquids are drained out.

The cleaning guru also recommended cleaning underneath and behind the fridge to ensure that stray crumbs or smelly particles are rotting.