Woman reveals hidden “doomsday” rooms in grandma’s house complete with gas masks

A woman on TikTok has revealed several uniquely hidden “doomsday” rooms in the basement of her grandma’s house, complete with old gas masks and more.

When buying a house, there’s no telling what hidden secrets one will find. From haunted rooms to more “creepy” options, the possibilities are endless.

One popular type of room to find is those created by doomsday preppers — people who hide food and other necessities in case something major happens in their area that prevents people from buying those items.

TikToker Itsmecarlys has gone viral after revealing uniquely hidden “doomsday” rooms in her grandma’s basement, and viewers are quite intrigued.

Hidden rooms came complete with gas masks and candles

Posted on December 30, 2023, Carly’s revealed the hidden rooms in her grandma’s basement and that they’re not being used because the family member cannot go up and down stairs due to her age.

“I need to show you some of the cool things she has in the basement,” Carly said. “Like, trap doors, hidden bunker… im serious.”

She goes on to reveal that if you push in a fake pipe in the basement rafters, it will open the first room, which is full of shelves and a gun safe. After showing off that room, she went over to the electrical panels to reveal the second bunker.

In this room, Carly finds several gas masks and candles complete with rusted-out metal containers.

The rooms left viewers of the clip quite intrigued, with thousands of them taking to the comments to share their thoughts.

“I would be making the bunker cute and comfy with fairy lights and bean bag chairs,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Am I the only one who, if I found something like this in my home, wouldn’t tell a bunch of ppl about it? Only close family would know.”

“That’s the house version of finding out a dress has pockets after you bring it home,” a third viewer said.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.