Woman goes viral after finding secret “haunted” room in great-grandmother’s house

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after she discovered a mysterious room hidden in her recently deceased great-grandmother’s house filled with items that are giving viewers the creeps.

Everyone has their secrets, even great-grandmas. That’s what a woman in Mexico found out when she uncovered a room hidden in her house that hadn’t been opened for over twenty years.

In a couple of posts going viral on TikTok, Dayanne Flores uploaded footage of a man fidgeting with a door in her great-grandmother’s house before he’s finally able to open it.

What’s inside, however, has users freaked out and claiming the room itself is actually haunted. Did she just open up Pandora’s box?

Viewers freaked out by “haunted” room in great-grandma’s house

Once the man finally got the door to open, Flores peaked inside and couldn’t believe the treasure trove of items she had discovered – many of which gave viewers the creeps.

Religious statues, paintings, and trinkets were all scattered across the room with boxes, furniture spread about, and even a crucifix on the wall. While some of these items may not seem scary, there were some disturbing details that made the statues stand out.

“Omg…the first little statues’ eyes are black,” one user commented.

“When you showed what was inside it gave me the chills,” said another.

“Oh, it’s haunted. My great-grandma had a room like that and I could feel spirits in that room. But she lost two children,” a TikTok viewer warned.

Flores says that the family plans to clear the items in the room and remodel it, so it’s clear that she’s not afraid of any undead spirits roaming around.

Since being posted last month, the two videos have gone ultra viral, amassing over 50 million views. Needless to say, if anything spooky begins happening in Flores’ life, we may know the reason why.