Woman divides opinion after receiving “cheap” Secret Santa gift

A woman had the internet divided in opinion after she received a Secret Santa gift that was cheaper than others.

Having given her person a Bath and Body Works gift set with lotions, candles, bath wash, and more, Erika Patrice couldn’t help but expect similar efforts during her choir’s Secret Santa.

However, whoever had Patrice spent a mere $10, gifting her items from the Dollar Store.

Not only that, but the gift giver wrote cheeky reasons for why they bought each item for Patrice, making her even more distraught over the exchange.

Secret Santa gives woman crystal ball because her life is looking “much better”

Though thoughtful, Patrice called out the person giving her the stocking full of dollar items for buying her an Android charger only because they’d need it themselves next time the two were at choir practice together.

She was also given a weaving set for her hair, saying that the gift “took the cake.” The reason behind it was even more to set Patrice over the edge, as the person wrote, “In case the spirit gets high and your tracks get loose.”

Patrice was also given an air freshener, a regifted peppermint stick, and a crystal ball because they thought that Patrice’s life was “looking much better.”

Patrice was so upset by the whole ordeal, that she captioned her viral TikTok saying she was done with Secret Santa. She also told the person who gifted her those items to “count your days.”

After viewers saw her video, the opinions were divided with some understanding of where Patrice was coming from, saying, “She bought herself a charger for you to hold for her & left the backhanded note.”

And, “I literally gasped at the thread & needle — no she didn’t.”

Others, however, felt that it was the thought that counted, saying, “Cheap, yes, but every gift was thoughtful.” And, “I feel like maybe she didn’t have much money but wanted to seem thoughtful?”

Nonetheless, Patrice was not happy. She even commented back to a viewer, calling the gift “a mess.”

