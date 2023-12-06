Woman goes viral after claiming Walmart is “cheaper” than Dollar Tree

A woman took to TikTok to share a ton of items that she’d found for cheap in Walmart, supposedly beating Dollar Tree prices.

Dollar Tree is known for its cheaper food items, after all, it’s in the store’s namesake. However, a woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a slew of products that she found in Walmart, that were cheaper than its Dollar Tree counterpart.

In the video, Jenny states, “It’s official. Walmart has cheaper things than Dollar Tree.”

Gaining over 65,000 views, she moved around the store sharing some of the bargains found at Walmart.

She showed plain bread crumbs for $1.22, cornbread mic for $1.12, blueberry and strawberry muffin mix for $1.12, a 14-ounce bottle of ketchup for 98 cents, and an 8-ounce bottle of mustard for 60 cents.

People weigh in on Walmart / Dollar Tree debate

After the video was posted, people were eager to share their experiences of shopping in both stores. Many were in agreeance with Jenny, and said that Walmart was, in fact, cheaper.

“I agree Walmart is NOW!!!!! cheaper than the dollar tree.”

“I keep saying this to my dollar tree and Aldi lovers,” another concurred.

Some however, were dubious of Jenny’s claims, saying: “Literally nothing in my Walmart is lower that a dollar this is c**p.”

Others were dubious too, asking: “Aren’t most canned goods at the dollar store 70c a piece?”

Some even directly called out the store, saying sarcastically: “Walmart has this cute little thing where the price on the shelves are different at the registers.”

So is Walmart actually cheaper? The answer, according to grocery and savings blog Living on a Dime, depends on what you are shopping for. For example, they claimed that party supplies were cheaper at Dollar Tree but spices and herbs were a winner at Walmart.

“Don’t assume that Dollar Tree is cheaper just because things cost $1,” the blogger states.

“Dollar Tree is not cheaper on everything, but it can be on some things. Walmart is cheaper for a lot of other things. So if you shop wisely and pick the right store for the right items, you can get good deals.”

