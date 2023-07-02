Woman blasted after complaining about size of fries in McDonald’s Happy Meal

A McDonald’s customer left TikTok viewers divided after complaining about the size of fries in kids’ Happy Meal.

Content creator kcfiguringitout was left disappointed when she discovered how small the fries in a Happy Meal really are.

In a viral eight-second clip, she recorded herself in her car holding a tiny cardboard box that contained the fries. “Did y’all know that this is the f**king fry that they give you with a Happy Meal? A f**king… What is this?! What is this?!” the TikToker ranted.

Article continues after ad

The fries in the video appeared to be half the size of regular small fries, as they’re meant for kids. The outraged McDonald’s customer showed the French fries to the camera, while holding them next to her head.

“Feel bad for these kids but I also get it,” she wrote in the caption of the post, which has amassed over 486,000 views and 30,000 likes.

TikTok users in the comments were divided over kcfiguringitout’s video, with some agreeing that the fries are too small. “It’s ridiculous,” one person wrote. “Fries for ants,” another added. “When I was a kid it was just a small fry,” a third shared.

Article continues after ad

Others, however, defended McDonald’s and slammed the content creator for expecting more from a children’s meal.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Because usually when you get a Happy Meal, it’s for a KID,” one pointed out. “Lol you’re a grown woman complaining about food for toddlers,” another said. “It’s called baby fry for a reason,” someone else commented.

According to the McDonald’s website, Happy Meal fries have 110 calories and 5 grams of fat, while small fries have 230 calories and 11 grams of fat.

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest McDonald’s-related moment to take off on TikTok, after the fast food chain’s Grimace Shake took the social media app by storm.