Woman asks her server to be her wedding date and has the “best night ever”

While dining at a restaurant, a woman dared to ask her server to be her date to a wedding – and ended up having an epic night with the lad.

Finding a wedding date is one of the most daunting tasks for single guests attending their loved one’s special day.

However, for Morgan, she had enough courage to ask a random guy in public to attend a wedding with her, making finding a date look like a walk in the park.

Her sister Carley even made sure to document the night of the wedding, adding that the two actually hit it off and had a rather fun time together.

TikTok: caarrlleeyy Morgan’s wedding date ended up having the time of his life with the wedding guests.

Morgan, her sister, and other friends were out to breakfast when Morgan took a leap of faith and asked their server, Scott, to be her wedding date.

The two didn’t know each other before the encounter, so neither Morgan nor her sister Carley was sure if he would show up, as the wedding was also happening on the same day she’d asked him to escort her.

However, to their surprise, Scott drove alone to the venue to accompany Morgan. Not only that, but he hit it off with just about every guest in attendance.

As the nighttime fell, Scott hugged Morgan’s “Nana,” danced with the bride, and even met the parents of the groom. To put it frankly — Scott showed up and showed out.

Luckily for Morgan, the entire night was recorded by her sister, who took to TikTok to share what a standup date Scott had been.

Those who saw the video of what the sisters claimed as “the best night ever” took to the comments of Carley’s TikTok to share their thoughts, saying, “Him hugging everyone? He fits right in!”

Others joked about how confident Scott was while surrounded by people he didn’t know, saying, “All I know is, this man is fun no matter where he goes.”

As well as, “The epitome of ‘person with no social anxiety.’”

Though Morgan and Scott had an epic night together at the wedding, neither she nor her sister commented on the video to update on whether or not Morgan and Scott have continued their relationship… but it’s safe to say that commenters definitely want them to end up together.